New offerings are coming to Motor Mile

RADFORD - Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is getting an operations makeover, which will mean expanded entertainment offerings for fans in 2021.
On Thursday, the track near Radford announced a multiyear agreement with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience in which the latter organization will assume control of venue operations.
Track owner David Hagan said in a phone interview that the five-year lease with a five-year renewal has been in the works since January. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 racing schedule, but they were still able to broker the deal with RWRE president and CEO Mark Ebert.
“I think he’s in a position to bring new life to it,” said Hagan, who also co-owns Calfee Park. “Obviously, for the last four or five years, we’ve been very focused on baseball, and I just think it’s a really good opportunity. It will allow the speedway to stay open.
Through the Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience, fans also can drive a dragster down the strip.
“Everyone should expect monster trucks to come back, Tour of Destruction to come back, Friday Night Fury to stay but with expanded bracket racing on the drag strip – considerably expanded bracket racing over what they’ve had in the past. I also think you’ll see many more high-dollar purse races on the drag strip that weren’t there in the past.”
Drag racing began at the venue in 2004. Hagan’s son, Matt, got his start there before blossoming into a two-time NHRA Funny Car world champion.
