New offerings are coming to Motor Mile

“Everything you’ve come to expect, plus hopefully more,” Ebert said. “We think we have some new and exciting ideas for concessions to make sure that that serves people in a more prompt manner. That was one of the things that we’ve heard some people that we really want to work on, getting concessions up to speed.

“Everyone should expect monster trucks to come back, Tour of Destruction to come back, Friday Night Fury to stay but with expanded bracket racing on the drag strip – considerably expanded bracket racing over what they’ve had in the past. I also think you’ll see many more high-dollar purse races on the drag strip that weren’t there in the past.”

Track ownership will continue stay involved, helping facilitate sponsorship for the events, but the RWRE will handle day-to-day operations.

“The thing that I think that he brings to the table is the fact that he will have Rusty Wallace and Kenny Wallace, and he’ll have the NASCAR community,” Hagan said. “And he really, really believes in drag racing, so he wants to do a lot more drag races than we ever did up there.”