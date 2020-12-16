New requirements are in place for upcoming hoops campaign

Worley said the school “is taking every effort to make contest available to families and the general public through Facebook Live, local cable television and radio and a live streaming service that will be made available in late January.’’

The games set for Dec. 22 are the only ones that the boys and girls junior varsity and varsity squads have scheduled.

The seasons for all four clubs are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan.5 with the opening of Blue Ridge District play.

FCHS’s boys junior varsity and varsity teams play Staunton River on that date; the girls junior varsity and varsity squads travel to Moneta to face the Golden Eagles.

On Monday, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) rescinded its earlier requirement that face coverings be worn (by players, coaches and bench personal) during training and competition.

Now, the league said it “strongly encourages,’’ but doesn’t require the wearing of face coverings during training and competition.

However, individual schools and leagues are permitted to make the wearing of face coverings a requirement.

“...Our goal will be to play as many games as safely as possible throughout the sports season...We hope to open our games and events to fans in the future,’’ Worley said.