New requirements are in place for upcoming hoops campaign

Franklin County’s athletic department plans to sell no tickets to upcoming sporting events in response to a recent executive order by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
Northam’s mandate allows for indoor gatherings of 25 people, defined as spectators, or fewer under executive order 72 regarding capacity limits.
With regards to the Blue Ridge District—of which Franklin County is a member—spectators and fans are synonymous, and league schools are “not permitting fans to attend games until the order is amended to increase capacity limits,’’ FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in a memo that was released to athletes, their families and sports supporters.
No tickets will be sold,’’ the memo said.
The VHSL is allowing “participants” to attend and defines participants as “players, coaches, officials school event staff and school administration critical to the operation of the contests, media, law enforcement and medical services.’’
Cheerleaders “may be in attendance, but they will count towards the 25-person capacity.’’
At some point during the season, Blue Ridge District schools will begin to allow “up to two parents of a senior athlete’’ to attend one home game in the senior player’s season.
Worley said the school “is taking every effort to make contest available to families and the general public through Facebook Live, local cable television and radio and a live streaming service that will be made available in late January.’’
The games set for Dec. 22 are the only ones that the boys and girls junior varsity and varsity squads have scheduled.
The seasons for all four clubs are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan.5 with the opening of Blue Ridge District play.
FCHS’s boys junior varsity and varsity teams play Staunton River on that date; the girls junior varsity and varsity squads travel to Moneta to face the Golden Eagles.
On Monday, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) rescinded its earlier requirement that face coverings be worn (by players, coaches and bench personal) during training and competition.
Now, the league said it “strongly encourages,’’ but doesn’t require the wearing of face coverings during training and competition.
However, individual schools and leagues are permitted to make the wearing of face coverings a requirement.
“...Our goal will be to play as many games as safely as possible throughout the sports season...We hope to open our games and events to fans in the future,’’ Worley said.
