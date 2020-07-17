NJCAA's decision alters PHCC's fall sports campaign

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) is moving all contact sports scheduled for the fall and winter seasons to the spring to avoid problems with spreading COVID-19.

The national association released its decision Monday.

The decision affects five teams that compete for Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC), men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, which will move from fall to spring 2021, and men’s and women’s basketball and the newly created wrestling team, which will begin play in January.

Cross country will be the only sport at PHCC to compete this fall.

Former Franklin County prep player and PHCC alumna Randi Robertson is the Patriots head volleyball coach.

Former Franklin County wrestling coach Justin Smith is in charge of PHCC’s wrestling team. One of his recruits is former Eagles standout Brian Richards.

The decision to move the fall sports season follows the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Parker said in a release.

Parker is a former baseball coach and athletic director at PHCC.

“Our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful, Parker said.