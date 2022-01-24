No. 1 Yellow Jackets sting repeatedly in 38-point win

FERRUM - Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match-up between No. 1 ranked Randolph-Macon College and Ferrum College featured five ties and four ties during its early stages.

Then, the Yellow Jackets took over.

Randolph-Macon (14-1, 6-0 ODAC) broke a stalemate at 19 when Daquan Morris swished a 3-pointer, and from that point, the Yellow Jackets never trailed and the count was never tied.

The Yellow Jackets finished the half with 37 points and netted 49 after intermission in a 38-point, 86-48 victory at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (5-10, 0-6) suffered their third straight loss and in all of those setbacks, they’ve surrendered 80 or more points.

Randolph-Macon has never lost to Ferrum in men’s basketball - the Yellow Jackets hold a 14-0 advantage in a series that dates to 1987 and includes four ODAC outings.

Only three of the games have been decided by single-digits differences.

The Yellow Jackets have won eight games on their home floor, five at Swartz Gym and one at a neutral site.

The win leaves Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel five vicrtories shy of 200 for his career, which also includes a coaching stint at Salisbury (Md.) University.

Morris’ 3-pointer started an 11-0 run by Randolph-Macon that two-time ODAC Player of the Year Buzz Anthony completed with two free throws.

Bryce Hall ended Ferrum’s scoring drought with a 3-pointer with 4:53 showing, but the Yellow Jackets responded with consecutive treys: one by Ian Robertson, the other by Anthony

Leading 33-24, Randolph-Macon finished the half with two baskets, the last by Robertson, who missed an ensuing free throw and failed to complete a three-point play with 8.8 seconds.

Ferrum cut the gap to 10 points, 37-27, following a 3-pointer by Taqwain Drummond.

Then, the Yellow Jackets produced a 13-0 run to push the spread to 23 points, 50-27.

The Panthers stopped the run with a deuce, then Randolph-Macon netted 12 straight points with that run ending with a Robertson 3-pointer, 62-29.

The Yellow Jackets’ lead reached 30 points, 65-35, for the first time with 9:21 remaining after a three-point play by Josh Talbert. Moments later, they doubled the count, 70-35, following a Daniel Mbangue three-point play

A 12-0 surge by Randolph-Macon ended when Darius Kemp scored for Ferrum to make the count 74-37.

Later, the Panthers would craft a 10-3 run, courtesy of a 3-pointer from Drummond, a three-point play from Kemp and a four-point play from Drummond.

Leading 77-47 with 4:06 showing, Randolph-Macon ended the game with a 9-1 run that included two 3-pointers and a three-point play by Loginn Norton.

Randolph-Macon converted 52.5% of its shots and held Ferrum to 39.1% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 39 points during the second half. The Panthers didn’t make a field goal in the closing 4:09.

Randolph-Macon attained advantages in points in the paint (34-18), points off turnovers (32-16), second-chance points (7-0), fast-break points (6-4) and bench points (6-4) at game’s end.

The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Panthers, 35-26, and distributed 21 assists to 11 for the Panthers.

Anthony finished with 17 points, while Robertson tallied 16, Miles Mallory, a former ODAC Rookie of the Year, scored 15 and Talbert had 13.

Five other players contributed points to the victory, combining for 25 points.

Mallory grabbed nine rebounds and Anthony passed out eight assists.

Kemp led Ferrum with 17 points and eight rebounds and Drummond netted 15.

Four other players combined for 16 points.