No fall sports play in the ODAC in 2020

FOREST - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Presidents Council has voted to postpone conference competition and championship play in its fall sports at member schools, league officials said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.
Also postponed are winter sports contests scheduled prior to the end of the calendar year (Dec. 31), the statement said.
League officials did say that the conference does plan to stage league competition for fall and winter sports during the spring semester.
The decision affects football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and men's and women's cross country, all of which are played in the fall and the start of men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and men's and women's indoor track and field.
Concerns over health and safety with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic brought on the conference's decision, Ferrum College Director of Athletic John Sutyak said in a statement released by the college's sports information office.
"Although we will not bring students back for preseason (workouts) early in August, Ferrum College intends to move forward with on-campus training, conditioning and practices within our athletic programs to the full extent that will be allowed under NCAA rules and regulations throughout the fall semester,'' Sutyak said.
"We intend for our fall sports programs to compete in regular-season competition in the spring (semester) of 2021 alongside our traditional winter and spring sports,'' Sutyak said.
Ferrum is in its third year as a member of the ODAC after a 30-year (1988-2017) association with the Division III USA South Athletic Conference.
“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premiere Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College and chairman of the Presidents Council said in the league's statement.
“In light of the broader public health concerns surrounding athletic competitions, the well-being of our campuses and everyone involved in athletic competition made this decision the right one,'' Bushman said.
"We have great athletic department leadership across the conference and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so,'' Bushman said.
“The conference’s leadership worked extremely hard to explore ways we might have conducted conference championships and competition in the fall,” ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the league statement.
“Those conversations involved a number of options, but none of them could change the current impact of the virus and its prevalence in our society. A safe return for students and the sustainability of campus life is a priority for all our members,'' Bankston said.
"The combination of fall, winter, and spring sports in the second semester is challenging, but the ODAC is committed to providing all student-athletes with a meaningful conference regular season and championship experience in a safe manner,'' Bankston said.
According to a published report, the NCAA Division III Management Council has recommended that the organization's Board of Governors cancel championships in fall sports this year because of the pandemic.
The Board of Governors is slated to meet today.
Earlier, ODAC member Washington and Lee University made the decision not to compete in fall sports, but Sutyak said he doesn't think that forced the ODAC to call for the cancellation of fall sports.
"W&L made the best decision for them at the time. As a league, we knew there could be a scenario that if we played this fall, we may not have hadf every team playing,'' Sutyak said. "We were prepared for that to happen.''
Sutyak said Ferrum's athletic department and its individual programs are moving forward following Tuesday's decision.
"It's important to note that Ferrum is not canceling sports this fall,'' Sutyak said. "In working to provide proper training, conditioning and practice opportunities, we will continue to utilize best practices that are laid out by the NCAA, CDC and other health agencies.
"The Ferrum College administration has every intention of having our student-athletes return to competition after the new year as allowed within NCAA and ODAC rules, and assuming local, state and national regulations allow us to do so,'' Sutyak said. "We will continue to work with our colleagues in the ODAC and all of Division III to explore all of the opportunities that will be possible for our student-athletes.
"...Although this is a setback that we had hoped would be avoidable, the Ferrum athletics staff will now shift its focus into providing the best student-athlete experience we can this fall with our eyes on returning to outside competition in the spring,'' Sutyak said.
"...It can be tough to find the silver lining in this news; however, I continue to be bolstered and encouraged by the passion and energy of the coaching, athletic training and administrative staff within Ferrum College athletics - as well as all around campus,'' Sutyak said.
"...We have a responsibility to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community. As a collective group, (the ODAC) felt that (not competing this fall) was the prudent thing to do right now,'' Sutyak said.
"Hopefully, as we move through the back half of 2020, this pandemic will be controlled a bit more to the point where we can deliver the safe experience that our students, coaches and staff deserve,'' Sutyak said.
