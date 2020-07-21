No fall sports play in the ODAC in 2020

FOREST - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Presidents Council has voted to postpone conference competition and championship play in its fall sports at member schools, league officials said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.

Also postponed are winter sports contests scheduled prior to the end of the calendar year (Dec. 31), the statement said.

League officials did say that the conference does plan to stage league competition for fall and winter sports during the spring semester.

The decision affects football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and men's and women's cross country, all of which are played in the fall and the start of men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and men's and women's indoor track and field.

Concerns over health and safety with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic brought on the conference's decision, Ferrum College Director of Athletic John Sutyak said in a statement released by the college's sports information office.

"Although we will not bring students back for preseason (workouts) early in August, Ferrum College intends to move forward with on-campus training, conditioning and practices within our athletic programs to the full extent that will be allowed under NCAA rules and regulations throughout the fall semester,'' Sutyak said.

"We intend for our fall sports programs to compete in regular-season competition in the spring (semester) of 2021 alongside our traditional winter and spring sports,'' Sutyak said.