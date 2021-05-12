No Ordinary Joe

“I wanted the bottom in case they washed up and, hell, it played just like I hoped. Coming to get the green at the last restart, I thought, they wash up and I’ve got a shot and it parted ways. My car was good on the bottom. I got under James, got wheel to wheel, and it was just a storybook ending.”

The win was emotional for Smith, who said he grew up watching Kenny Minter race.

Minter, who died in a racing accident, was a former Modified driver and a multi-time winner at FCS and was sponsored by the same sponsor who was on the side of Smith’s car.

“I watched him as a kid at 311 Speedway (a dirt track in North Carolina) in the No. 10 R&W Siding car,” Smith said. “They’re from Ridgeway, They sponsored Kenny back when he raced when I was a little boy, 10 years old sitting in the stands.”

Smith said he was not sure he would even be able to race this season when he got the car, a racer that had been sitting in a trailer for seven years before he and his team got it for a limited schedule.

“This deal wasn’t going to happen the first race at Caraway,” Smith said “Two weeks before Caraway, I went and got this car and it’s been sitting in a trailer for seven years.