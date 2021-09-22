Nolasco's OT goal gives Cureton his first win

BUENA VISTA - Erick Nolasco's goal in the 98th-minute was the match-winner as Ferrum College edged Southern Virginia University Saturday, 3-2, in a non-conference men's soccer match.

The victory is the first for new Panthers head coach Matt Cureton.

"Selflessness and hard work, that's what won us the game,'' Cureton said. "We have preached those two attributes since day one of preseason.''

The Panthers entered the match with an 0-7-1 record in their last eight matches.

"I'm so proud of the boys for their hard work and finally getting their reward,'' Cureton said.

Ferrum scored as many goals in the match as it had in its previous six matches.

Ferrum (1-6) trailed 2-1 until Leo Galpin netted the match-tying goal at 46:05. Jeffery Calix was credited with an assist on the tally.

Galpin's goal was the only one scored after intermission and the last one scored in regulation play.

Southern Virginia (1-6) scored first when Jaren Robledo placed a shot past Ferrum goalkeeper Chris Rodriguez at 3:58.