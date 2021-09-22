Nolasco's OT goal gives Cureton his first win

BUENA VISTA - Erick Nolasco's goal in the 98th-minute was the match-winner as Ferrum College edged Southern Virginia University Saturday, 3-2, in a non-conference men's soccer match.
The victory is the first for new Panthers head coach Matt Cureton.
"Selflessness and hard work, that's what won us the game,'' Cureton said. "We have preached those two attributes since day one of preseason.''
The Panthers entered the match with an 0-7-1 record in their last eight matches.
"I'm so proud of the boys for their hard work and finally getting their reward,'' Cureton said.
Ferrum scored as many goals in the match as it had in its previous six matches.
Ferrum (1-6) trailed 2-1 until Leo Galpin netted the match-tying goal at 46:05. Jeffery Calix was credited with an assist on the tally.
Galpin's goal was the only one scored after intermission and the last one scored in regulation play.
Southern Virginia (1-6) scored first when Jaren Robledo placed a shot past Ferrum goalkeeper Chris Rodriguez at 3:58.
The Panthers squared the count at 13:06 when Massimo Cirignaco used a Callum Harrison assist to net their initial goal.
The Knights broke the tie at 35:26 when Kohl Simmons scored.
Simmons took six shots for Southern Virginia.
Harrison assisted on two Ferrum scores and he took two shots for the Panthers.
Southern Virginia outshot Ferrum 19-6 and held edges in shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (9-3).
Neither team committed a foul.
Southern Virginia was charged with three offsides violations to Ferrum's one.
Knights goalkeeper Spencer Young (1-6) collected one save. He played the entire match.
Panthers starting goalkeeper Chris Rodriguez (1-6) registered four saves in 66:49. Cole Lipinski played 30:33 in reserve.
Ferrum's next match is today against William Peace (N.C.) University. The non-conference contest starts at 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Adams' goal produces 1-1 draw
BUENA VISTA - Jamie Adams netted Ferrum College's lone goal at 59:37 to force overtime and neither team tallied a post-regulation tally in a 1-1 stalemate against Southern Virginia University Saturday in a non-conference women's soccer match.
The Knights (2-2-2) led 1-0 after a goal by Makya Lindgren at 6:50. Makinna Winterton assisted on the score.
Adams' goal was unassisted.
Adams took six shots for Ferrum (1-5-1).
The Knights outshot the Panthers 25-9 and held advantages in shots on goal (12-6) and corner kicks (9-0).
Neither team committed a foul.
Southern Virginia was charged with three offsides violations, while Ferrum was charged with one.
Knights goalkeeper Abby Bloxham (2-2-2) recorded three saves in 45 minutes of action.
Panthers goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (1-2-1) registered 11 saves. She played all 110 minutes.
Ferrum's next match is today against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University. The non-conference contest kicks off at 4 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ferrum cross country teams race in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Saturday in the 2021 Converse Kick-Off Regional Preview.
Lenior-Rhyne (N.C.) College won the women’s 6K and Emory (Ga.) University captured top laurels in the men’s 8K.
Women’s team scores were Lenior-Rhyne 53, Emory 61, Anderson 79, Wingate 138, UNC-Pembroke 148, Catawba 150, Southern Virginia 227, Lincoln Memorial 254, Converse 299 and Erskine 305.
Men’s team scores were Emory 67, Wingate 71, Anderson 105, Catawba 161, Emmanuel (Ga.) 191, Mount Olive 208, UNC Pembroke 214, Berry 214, Lincoln Memorial 253 and Washington and Lee 264.
Lara Orrock of Wingate won the women’s 6K, which featured a field of 207 runners, in 21:43.
Placing second through fifth were Annika Urban (21:52) of Emory, Janet Kwambai (22:05) and Caroline Hilliard (22:17) of Lenior-Rhyne and Whitney Hanson (22:20) of Anderson.
Genesis Pineiro was Ferrum’s top finisher - she came in 131st in 27:16.
Also, Escarlen Vasquez (33:54) was 197th and Abigail McGovern (35:09) was 203rd.
Josh Chepkesir of UNC-Pembroke won the men’s 8K, which featured a field of 282 runners, in 25:02.
Placing second through fifth were Cas Kopmels (25:09) of Mount Olive, Matthew Fowler (25:16) and Erick Ramirez-Ramos (25:21) of Catawba and Luke Gaddis (25:33) of Emmanuel.
Domonique Veney was Ferrum’s top finisher in 121st in 28:59 annd Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) was 142nd in 29:20.
Also, Tysen Gotschi (30:03) was 179th, Elliot Howard (32:21) in 234th, Clay Smith (33:27) in 244th, Noah Swaney (35:01) in 256th, Jake DiLaurio (38:05) in 269th and Greyson Crouch (39:45) in 270th.
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams resume their seasons Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Preview.
Bridgewater College is the host school.
Four-goal fourth frame paces Sewanee
SEWANEE, Tenn. - Sewanee tallied three goals in the first half and four in the fourth quarter Sunday for a 7-1 non-conference field hockey victory over Ferrum College at Puett Field.
Sewanee used the four-goal surge to turn a two-goal edge into its final, six-goal spread.
Sewanee’s win is its first of the season.
Emily Campbell tallied Ferrum’s lone goal in the third quarter. Haleigh Horne assisted on the score.
Moira Darling scored four goals for Sewanee (1-2), while Caroline Pulliam, Bunny Rutledge and Annie West each scored one goal.
Darling scored once in the first quarter, once in the second stanza and twice in the final frame.
Darling scored her goals on seven shots, five of which were on goal. She played 58 minutes.
Sewanee produced its four-goal surge in the closing 10 minutes of the match.
Sewanee outshot Ferrum (2-5) 18-1 and held an 8-1 edge in shots on goal and 14-5 in penalty corners.
Sewanee committed 28 fouls to Ferrum’s 25.
Ferrum goalkeeper T.J. Baker allowed five goals and collected the match’s lone save in 54:18 minutes of action, while Anna Corsey permitted two goals in 5:42.
Ferrum scored its goal while Morgan Day was in the cage for Sewanee. Day logged 12:26 minutes of action, while Claire Damare played 47:34.
Rhodes shuts out Ferrum, 5-0
SEWANEE, Tenn. - Propelled by a three-goal first quarter and two goals after intermission, Rhodes (Tenn.) College shut out Ferrum College, 5-0, in a non-conference field hockey match Saturday at Puett Field.
Sophie Croci led Rhodes (4-2) with two goals, while Hannah Luckes, Sheela Vasan and Sabrina Simpson each tallied one goal.
Rhodes led 3-0 after the first quarter, 3-0 at intermission, 4-0 after the third period and 5-0 at match’s end.
Croci registered her goals on eight shots.
The Lynx did not permit a shot and totaled 29, 17 of which were on goal.
Also, Rhodes held a 15-1 advantage in penalty corners at match’s end.
T.J. Baker recorded eight saves for the Panthers (2-4).
Bishops check Panthers, 3-0
FERRUM - Lauren Weaver netted 10 kills and Sloan Martin collected 11 digs served two aces and distributed 34 assists Saturday as North Carolina Wesleyan College swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference volleyball match at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
Ferrum and N.C. Wesleyan are former USA South Athletic Conference rivals.
The Bishops (8-3) defeated the Panthers (3-8) for the second time this season.
Ferrum led 12-9 in the first set before N.C. Wesleyan rallied to take the lead with a run of five consecutive points.
The count was 14-13 when the Bishops produced a set-deciding, 6-0 surge.
In the second set, the Panthers were ahead 8-6 before a 7-0 run by the Bishops propelled them to the three-point win.
N.C. Wesleyan held a 9-3 advantage in the third set.
The Bishops held edges in hitting percentage (.337-.115) and digs (44-42) at match’s end. Aces were even at 4.
Michaela Seawell totaled four blocks for the Bishops.
For the Panthers, Anna Rymer totaled 11 kills and served two aces, while Taylor Joyner collected 10 kills and 12 digs and Shelby Waltrip distributed 22 assists.
Ferrum opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play today against the University of Lynchburg. Match time is 6:30 p.m. at Swartz Gym.
Panthers win home debut in five sets
FERRUM - After opening its season with nine matches away from home, Ferrum College’s volleyball team made its fall 2021 debut at William P. Swartz Gymnasium Thursday and bested Salem (N.C.) College, 3-2, in a non-conference match.
The Panthers (3-7) defeated the Spirits (0-5) for the second time this season.
Ferrum rallied from a 2-1 deficit in sets by taking the final two sets of the match.
Set scores were 20-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17, 15-6.
In the first set, Salem used an 8-3 scoring run to break a stalemate at 17.
Ferrum tallied 10 of the first 12 points in the second set to square the match.
In the third set, Salem turned an 8-7 edge into a 22-13 advantage courtesy of a 14-6 scoring surge.
The Panthers trailed 9-8 in the fourth set before rallying to grab a five-point, 18-13 edge that would lead to a victory and a 2-2 match score.
Ferrum led 11-3 in the deciding set.
“(It) was a hard-fought win, and we’re excited to pull one out at home in front of our home crowd,’’ Panthers heas coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
“This was our first home match of the season, our first five-setter, and we’re glad to come out on top.’’
Salem held advantages in hitting percentage (.234-.225), blocks (4.0-2.0) and digs (77-55) at match’s end, while Ferrum served 12 aces to Salem’s five.
Valeria Rosa Lopez led the Spirits with 23 kills and 21 digs, while Brooklyn Snow collected 14 kills, Taylor Alleyne served two aces and Brianna Moore passed out 44 assists.
Taylor Joyner paced the Panthers with 17 kills and 13 digs, while Anna Rymer recorded 16 kills.
Also, Shelby Waltrip distributed 45 assists and totaled 11 digs, Alex Christoff (Franklin County) registered 11 digs and Sami Kircher served four aces to go along with nine digs.