North All-Stars tops the West in gold-medal contest

LYNCHBURG—The North All-Stars captured the gold medal Sunday in the 33rd Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star Baseball tournament with a 13-4 victory over the West All-Stars at Liberty University.

The Central All-Stars bested the East All-Stars, 5-2, in the bronze-medal game.

The East All-Stars scored all of their runs in their half of the seventh.

Franklin County was represented on the West squad by rising senior Preston Crowl and rising sophomore Lawson Pasley.

The West squad finished 2-2 after two days of round-robin play (Friday and Saturday) and one day of medal play.

The West squad suffered both of its setbacks to the North All-Stars.

The North squad captured the gold medal for the second year in a row and for the 18th time in tournament history.

The North All-Stars erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

Then. the North All-Stars extended their lead courtesy of a three-run second.

The West All-Stars manufactured their final two runs in the top of the fourth.

The North All-Stars rallied in the fifth and sixth frames.

The West squad advanced to the gold-medal game on Saturday with a 7-6 win over the East All-Stars, but fell to the North squad later in the day, 11-5.

On Friday, the West All-Stars conquered the Central All-Stars, 8-5. The West tallied seven of its runs in the fifth inning.

Also on Friday, the North squad defeated the East All-Stars, 13-7.