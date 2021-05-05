Northside blanks FCHS is softball

ROANOKE — Northside scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday for a 5-0 shut-out softball win over Blue Ridge District foe Franklin County.

The Vikings limited the Eagles (1-1, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) to two hits and played error-free defense.

FCHS committed four errors.

Anna Smith and Baylee Greer each collected a hit for FCHS.

Northside’s starting pitcher tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout that featured 18 strikeouts.

The Vikings’ catcher had 19 putouts.

Kaylee Manning, a freshman right-hander, yielded seven hits and five runs, while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Junior right-hander Laken Adkins threw the sixth inning in relief and allowed one hit.

Two players totaled multiple hits for Northside.