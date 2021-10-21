Northside claims third straight title, Franklin County places fourth

MONETA - Northside captured its third straight Blue Ridge District championship in competition cheerleading Wednesday night in the league's postseason event at Staunton River High School.
The Vikings won the six-team competition with 250 points.
William Byrd (234.5) placed second, followed by Lord Botetourt (199), Franklin County (198), William Fleming (155.5) and Staunton River (138).
Five judges review and score the routines of the teams.
The best and worst scores of each squad do not count in the final score and technical deductions are subtracted.
FCHS's best and worst scores were 67.5 and 60.5 and the Eagles were one of three squads with no technical deductions.
All of Northside's scores were in the 80s, ranging from 82 (worst score) to 87 (best score).
FCHS has competed for the Blue Ridge District championship three times.
The Eagles are a past 10-time league champion in three districts: Roanoke Valley, Western Valley and Piedmont.
Head coach Marsha Lopez has guided the Eagles to nine district titles, one conference championship, a Group AAA Northwest Region runner-up finish and four berths in the state championships: three in Group AAA (2008, 2011 and 2012) and one in Class 6 (2014).
The Eagles’ best state finish is fifth in 2014 when eight teams comprised the field. They placed eighth in 2008, 13th in 2011 and 12th in 2012 when 16 teams were in the field.
FCHS is in Region A along with past Class 6 state champions Grassfield and Cosby.
Wednesday's competition has no bearing on regional and state qualification.
Staunton River, Northside, William Byrd and Lord Botetourt compete in Class 3 and William Fleming competes in Class 5.
William Byrd is a past five-time state champion (2002, 2003. 2005, 2006 and 2008).
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) crowned its first state champion in competition cheerleading in 1997 (Gar-Field in Group AAA).