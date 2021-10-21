Northside claims third straight title, Franklin County places fourth

MONETA - Northside captured its third straight Blue Ridge District championship in competition cheerleading Wednesday night in the league's postseason event at Staunton River High School.

The Vikings won the six-team competition with 250 points.

William Byrd (234.5) placed second, followed by Lord Botetourt (199), Franklin County (198), William Fleming (155.5) and Staunton River (138).

Five judges review and score the routines of the teams.

The best and worst scores of each squad do not count in the final score and technical deductions are subtracted.

FCHS's best and worst scores were 67.5 and 60.5 and the Eagles were one of three squads with no technical deductions.

All of Northside's scores were in the 80s, ranging from 82 (worst score) to 87 (best score).

FCHS has competed for the Blue Ridge District championship three times.

The Eagles are a past 10-time league champion in three districts: Roanoke Valley, Western Valley and Piedmont.