Northside girls down Eagles by 10

Northside defeated Franklin County by 10 points, 38-28, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball contest Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

With the win, its second in a row, Northside avenges an earlier, 23-point, 55-32 loss to the Eagles (5-14, 2-7 Blue Ridge District) on its home floor.

More importantly, the Vikings (8-13, 2-7 Blue Ridge) and the Eagles still have a chance to claim a berth in next week’s postseason league tournament.

FCHS finishes regular-season play against William Byrd (3-6 Blue Ridge) Friday at Hawkins Gym, while Northside faces undefeated Staunton River (20-0, 9-0 Blue Ridge).

The Eagles take a three-game losing streak into its match-up with the Terriers. who seek their second win of the season over the Eagles.

Start time changed for Panthers’ men’s lacrosse opener: FERRUM—The start time for Ferrum College’s season-opening men’s lacrosse match against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) University of Lynchburg Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium has been changed.

An originally-scheduled 6 p.m. start has been moved to 3 p.m.

The Hornets are the reigning ODAC champions and the 2022 preseason title favorite.

The Panthers were picked to finish 10th in the 11-team league.

Michael Baghetta begins his fifth year as Ferrum’s head coach. His career record is 14-42.

The top seven teams earn berths in the ODAC’s postseason tournament with matches scheduled for Sunday, May 1 (first round), Tuesday, May 3 (quarterfinals), Friday, May 6 (semifinals) and Saturday, May 7 (finals).

The top five seeds advance to the quarterfinals with seed Nos. 6 and 7 facing off in the first round.

The tournament champion earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The field for the NCAA tournament is announced Sunday, May 8.

Among Ferrum’s returning players is former Franklin County standout Tommy Jackson, a junior.

Temple Christian edges CHA boys in varsity play

LYNCHBURG—Temple Christian overcame a two-point deficit at intermission Tuesday for a 54-49 non-district boys varsity basketball win over Christian Heritage Academy in the Knights’ regular-season finale.

Temple Christian (9-6) trailed 20-18 at halftime before outscoring CHA (9-6) 36-29 over the game’s closing 16 minutes.

Temple led 10-8 after the first quarter before CHA rallied and claimed the second stanza 13-8 to produced its advantage at intermission.

Temple captured the third period, 21-16, to move in front, 39-36, and secured its win by taking the final frame, 15-13.

The Franklin County Kahila Moonshine Classic wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Registration for the tournament, sponsored by the Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club, is open.

The tournament is named in honor of former long-time Franklin County Eagles wrestling coach Kris Kahila.

Bouts begin at 10 a.m.

All bouts are officiated by Virginia High School League (VHSL) referees.

Registration is $35 per wrestler.

Wrestlers can only register for competition in one bracket.

Wrestlers are not permitted to register on the day of the tournament.

Registration is on www.trackwrestling.com until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Payments are made at the door.

Wrestlers must pay before weigh-ins.

Spectators are admitted free of charge.

Weigh-ins are Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

VHSL officials will conduct skin and nail checks at the weigh-ins.

For boys, USA Wrestling divisions and weights will be used for the majority of the tournament.

Girls weight classes will be formed using the Madison system.

Age is as of December 31.

Here are the boys divisions:

6U: 38, 43, 47, 51, 59 and 65 pounds;

8U: 43,45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70 and 85 pounds;

10U: 49, 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120 pounds;

12U: 58, 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86, 92, 98, 108, 117, 135, 160 pounds;

14U: 71, 77, 83, 87, 92, 97, 102, 106, 110, 114, 119, 125, 130, 136, 149, 165, 187, 250 pounds;

16U: 88, 94, 100, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285 pounds.

Here are the girls divisions:

(grades) K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.

Brackets are comprised of 16 wrestlers, double-elimination.

If there are six or fewer wrestlers in a bracket, competitiion will be round-robin for the purpose of giving each wrestler more bouts.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

Each team is allowed up to 15 scoring wrestlers.

The trackwrestling default scoring format will be in use.

Special event trophies will be presented to the top three placing teams.

Concessions and event shirts will be available for purchase.

There will be a hospitality room for coaches and officials.

For additional information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130 (cell) or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .