Norton, Cosby finish Franklin County's campaign

MIDLOTHIAN - Taylor Norton tossed a no-hitter that featured six shut-out innings Tuesday to lead Cosby to a 5-1 victory over Franklin County in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A softball tournament.
Norton allowed only two base runners - one of whom reached on an error, while the other (sophomore Laken Adkins) was hit by a pitch.
The Eagles (10-4) prevented the shutout in the top of the seventh when Adkins came home on a sacrifice fly by Baylee Greer.
The loss ends FCHS's season and a seven-game winning streak.
Nine of the Eagles' 14 games this season were decided by five runs or fewer, but they entered Tuesday's play having outscored their previous two opponents (Staunton River and Thomas Dale) by a combined 27-2 count.
FCHS has not won in the regional semifinals since 2006, the last time the Eagles qualified for the state tournament.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, FCHS, which is 0-7 in regional semifinal play since the 2006 victory, suffered consecutive, one-run road defeats to Grassfield in the regional semifinals.
In six of those seven setbacks, a state tournament was resting in the balance.
Cosby (14-0), the 2019 Class 6 state runner-up, scored one run each in the first, fourth and fifth frames and two runs in the second stanza.
The Titans finished the game with seven hits, and each team committed one error.
Norton and seven other veteran Cosby performers were sophomores on the state runner-up squad. That year, Norton struck out 182 in 128 innings and threw 16 shut-out frames. She struck out 20 in the state championship game.
Tuesday, Norton struck out nine and walked none. She faced 22 batters, one more than the minimum, and threw 65 pitches, 51 for strikes.
Norton retired eight batters on ground outs and three on fly outs. She faced each FCHS starter multiple times.
Alexandra DiNardo smacked a double and a triple for the Titans and Lauryn Richardson collected two hits and drove in two runs.
Cosby had one other extra base hit - a double - and Brooke Tortoriello and Leah Butts each contributed a base hit to the victory.
FCHS freshman right hander Kaylee Manning was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing. She struck out four and walked two.
Three of Cosby's five runs were earned. Manning, who faced 26 batters, threw 94 pitches, 56 for strikes.
Manning retired four hitters on ground outs and eight on fly outs. She was charged with a wild pitch.
The Eagles turned the game's lone double play.