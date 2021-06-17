Norton, Cosby finish Franklin County's campaign

MIDLOTHIAN - Taylor Norton tossed a no-hitter that featured six shut-out innings Tuesday to lead Cosby to a 5-1 victory over Franklin County in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A softball tournament.

Norton allowed only two base runners - one of whom reached on an error, while the other (sophomore Laken Adkins) was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles (10-4) prevented the shutout in the top of the seventh when Adkins came home on a sacrifice fly by Baylee Greer.

The loss ends FCHS's season and a seven-game winning streak.

Nine of the Eagles' 14 games this season were decided by five runs or fewer, but they entered Tuesday's play having outscored their previous two opponents (Staunton River and Thomas Dale) by a combined 27-2 count.

FCHS has not won in the regional semifinals since 2006, the last time the Eagles qualified for the state tournament.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, FCHS, which is 0-7 in regional semifinal play since the 2006 victory, suffered consecutive, one-run road defeats to Grassfield in the regional semifinals.

In six of those seven setbacks, a state tournament was resting in the balance.