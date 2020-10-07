Norton joins elite list of coaches

Editor’s Note: This story is taken from the Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1988 edition of The Franklin News-Post when former Ferrum College head football coach Hank Norton claimed his 200th career coaching win, 40-13 over Wagner (N.Y.) College, the reigning NCAA Division III national champion. Ferrum would finish the season with an 11-1 record with its lone loss coming to eventual national champion Ithaca (N.Y.) College in the Division III national semifinals, 62-28, while Wagner would finish 8-2 and lose in the first round of the playoffs to Ithaca, 34-31. Three of the head coaches who followed Norton took part in this game: Dave Davis (assistant coach, defensive coordinator), David Harper (player) and Cleive Adams (player). The contest would be the only meeting between the two schools as Wagner would advance to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 1993. Walt Hameline, Wagner’s coach in 1988, now serves as the school’s athletic director. Hameline won 224 games from 1981-2014.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Veteran Ferrum College head football coach Hank Norton recorded his 200th career coaching victory here Saturday in classic style — a 40-13 victory over defending NCAA Division III national champion Wagner.
In 28 seasons at Ferrum, Norton’s record is 200-61-11 with 181 of those victories coming during the Panthers’ 24 years as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Norton, 60, was the winningest coach in the nation when the school joined the Division III ranks in 1985.
Ferrum College has 207 victories since the school’s football program began in 1955. Norton, who saw his team improve to 2-0 on the year with the win over Wagner at Staten Island, N.Y. has coached in 200 of those wins.
“We dominated the game in every phase,’’ Norton said about his 200th win. “It’s certainly a thrill to beat a team of this quality.
“I feel real good about the win,’’ Norton added. “It’s out of the way and I don’t have to worry about it anymore and I wasn’t worried about it (the 200th win) anyway.’’
“It’s nice to live that long and now our great concern is that we have Salisbury State next week and they are good. We have to come back down to earth and play them.’’
After the game, Norton considered the 27-point triumph the school’s biggest win as a Division III affiliated college.
“I’d say when you beat the national champions 40-13 at their place, it’s a pretty big win,’’ Norton said while clutching the game ball his squad presented him moments after the game’s conclusion. “I thought the Salisbury State win (by a 15-14 score)last year was when we turned the corner and we obviously turned the corner where now we can play with anybody on a given week.
“We’re just happy to win it,’’ he said. “This is a good bunch of kids and I’m glad to see them have some success. The seniors on this team were on this team were on our first NCAA Division III team (which finished 6-5 in 1985) and we’re glad.’’
Throughout his career, Norton has earned countless honors and accolades. His junior college teams won four national championships — in 1965, 1968, 1974 and 1977 — and he coached four unbeaten teams, three with 10-0 marks.
The win adds Norton to an elite list of coaches who have eclipsed the 200-win plateau. Sixteen other coaches who have guided teams on the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA levels have won 200 or more games during their careers.
Included in that list are Paul (Bear) Bryant of Alabama; Amos Alonzo Stagg of Yale; Woody Hayes of Ohio State and active coaches Bo Schembechler of Michigan; Joe Paterno of Penn State and Eddie Robinson of Grambling.
Norton, who was named junior college Coach of the Year three times, has won more games than any other college coach in the state of Virginia. He has coached 40 players who have gone on to play professional football and 34 All-Americans, including Ferrum’s first Division III All-American, senior linebacker David Harper.
Ferrum qualified for the playoffs under Norton last season in its first year of eligibility. The Panthers finished 8-2-1 a year ago.
