Norton joins elite list of coaches

Ferrum College has 207 victories since the school’s football program began in 1955. Norton, who saw his team improve to 2-0 on the year with the win over Wagner at Staten Island, N.Y. has coached in 200 of those wins.

“We dominated the game in every phase,’’ Norton said about his 200th win. “It’s certainly a thrill to beat a team of this quality.

“I feel real good about the win,’’ Norton added. “It’s out of the way and I don’t have to worry about it anymore and I wasn’t worried about it (the 200th win) anyway.’’

“It’s nice to live that long and now our great concern is that we have Salisbury State next week and they are good. We have to come back down to earth and play them.’’

After the game, Norton considered the 27-point triumph the school’s biggest win as a Division III affiliated college.

“I’d say when you beat the national champions 40-13 at their place, it’s a pretty big win,’’ Norton said while clutching the game ball his squad presented him moments after the game’s conclusion. “I thought the Salisbury State win (by a 15-14 score)last year was when we turned the corner and we obviously turned the corner where now we can play with anybody on a given week.