Norton Memorial golf tournament is Saturday

FERRUM– Ferrum College football program is hosting the annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament Saturday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville.

The tournament continues a tradition of Ferrum football, honoring Norton, the college's football coach for 34 years and a two-term athletic director, who died January 2019 at age 91.

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for the Panthers football program and provides an outlet for football alumni, family, friends and supporters to share a day of camaraderie and fellowship.

"We're so happy to be able to host this tournament again and look forward to seeing everyone in Troutville," said Panthers head football coach Cleive Adams. "So many of our Black Hat alums look forward to this event every year."

Former NFL running back Chris Warren is among the alumni expected to attend.

Warren helped Ferrum reach two NCAA Division III national semifinal games in 1988 and 1989, before going on to an 11-year career in the NFL.

Warren was a three-time All-Pro running back with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-97, and also played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1998-2000 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000.