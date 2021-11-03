November fishing report

Overcast days are good times to try.

Light line will increase chances to catch smallmouth bass.

Striped bass: Fishing will be fair this month.

Stripers can be caught in the mid- to upper sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, Hopkins spoons, topwater lures and Zoom flukes fished on 3/8- to 1/2-ounce lead heads.

The best depths will be from the surface to 60 feet. Jigging will be one of the best methods to catch stripers this month.

Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.

Some schools of stripers will surface early morning and late afternoon.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines are also good methods.

Crappie: Fishing for crappie will be good.

They will be found at depths of 5 to 15 feet.

Best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake.