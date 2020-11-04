November fishing report

Fishing should improve the next few weeks. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s this month. Most species of fish will become more active as water temperatures cool.

Baitfish have moved to the creeks and the upper ends of both rivers. Night fishing will be good this month.

Largemouth bass

Fishing will be fair this month. Best lures will be drop shot rigs, crank baits, shaky heads, spoons, spinner baits, buzz baits, Ned rigs, Carolina rigs and plastic worms. Most largemouth bass will be caught on points, rock piles, brush piles and docks. Best depths will be from the surface to 20 feet. Bass will be caught in both deep and shallow waters. Points, rocks, stumps and brush are key factors to finding bass this month. Continue practicing catch and release.

Smallmouth bass

Fishing should improve this month. Best areas will be rocks, ledges, main channel points and sunken islands. Best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, drop shot rigs, top water lures and Carolina rigs. Best areas will be in the middle to lower sections of the lake. Smallmouth bass will feed mainly on crawfish this month. Cloudy days are good times to try. Light line will increase chances to catch smallmouth bass.

Striped bass