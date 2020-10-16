October Fishing Report

Fishing has been good. The water temperature has fallen the past few weeks. Baitfish have started moving to shallow water. Top water fishing should be good this month. Water temperature will be in the 60s.
Largemouth bass
Fishing should be good. Best lures will be jigs, drop shot rigs, crank baits, swim baits, Ned rigs and top water lures.
Most largemouth bass will be caught in shallow water on secondary points in small coves around stumps, rocks and docks. Best depths will be from the surface to 12 feet.
Largemouth bass will continue to feed at night this month.
Be sure to practice catch and release.
Smallmouth bass
Fishing should be good this month. The best areas will be rocks, sunken islands and long main channel points. The best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, top water lures and shallow running crankbaits.
The best areas will be in the mid- to lower sections of the lake. Cloudy days with light winds are the best time to fish. Light line will increase chances to catch smallmouth bass.
Striped bass
Fishing will improve this month. The best areas will be from the mid- to uppers sections of the lake and the larger creeks.
The best lures will be swim baits, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 3/8- to 1/2-ounce lead heads.
Fishing at night will be fair. Try to find areas with the largest concentration of baitfish.
Some stripers will feed on the surface this month. Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will also be a good method this month.
Crappie
Fishing for crappie will improve as the water temperature cools. The best depths will be 2 to 15 feet.
The best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake.
The best lures will be small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch, shad-shaped plastic tubes fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads.
Tips of the month
Start looking for schools of feeding fish in the rear section of main creeks and shallow coves.
The fish and the baitfish will relate to the shallow areas because of the warmer water temperature.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.
Make sure running lights are on after dark.
Remember to practice catch and release, and take a kid fishing.
Captain Dale Wilson can be reached by phone at 297-5650 or 874-4950 or by visiting his website: www.captaindalewilson.us .
