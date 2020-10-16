October Fishing Report

Fishing has been good. The water temperature has fallen the past few weeks. Baitfish have started moving to shallow water. Top water fishing should be good this month. Water temperature will be in the 60s.

Largemouth bass

Fishing should be good. Best lures will be jigs, drop shot rigs, crank baits, swim baits, Ned rigs and top water lures.

Most largemouth bass will be caught in shallow water on secondary points in small coves around stumps, rocks and docks. Best depths will be from the surface to 12 feet.

Largemouth bass will continue to feed at night this month.

Be sure to practice catch and release.

Smallmouth bass

Fishing should be good this month. The best areas will be rocks, sunken islands and long main channel points. The best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, top water lures and shallow running crankbaits.

The best areas will be in the mid- to lower sections of the lake. Cloudy days with light winds are the best time to fish. Light line will increase chances to catch smallmouth bass.

Striped bass