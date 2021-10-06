October fishing report

The best areas will be from the mid- to lower sections of the lake and the larger creeks.

The best lures will be swim baits, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 1/2- to 3/4-ounce lead heads.

Fishing at night will be fair.

Try to find areas with the largest concentration of baitfish.

Some stripers will feed on the surface this month.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will also be a good method this month.

Crappie: Fishing for crappie will be good this month as the water temperature cools.

The best depths will be 2 to 15 feet.

The best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake.

The best lures will be small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch, shad-shaped plastic tubes fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads.

Tips of the month: Start looking for fish in shallow water later this month. T

The baitfish will relate to the shallow areas as the water temperature cools.