October fishing report

Fishing is good. The water temperature has begun to fall the past few days.
Baitfish are starting to move to shallow water.
Top water fishing will be good this month. Water temperature will be in the 60s to low 70s.
Smallmouth bass: Fishing should be fair this month. The best areas will be rocks, sunken islands and long main channel points.
The best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, top water lures and shallow running crankbaits.
The best areas will be in the mid- to lower sections of the lake.
Cloudy days with light winds are the best time to fish. Light line (6 to 8 pound test) will increase chances to catch smallmouth bass.
Largemouth bass: Fishing will be good. Best lures will be jigs, drop shot rigs, crank baits, swim baits, Ned rigs and top water lures.
Most largemouth bass will be caught in shallow water on secondary points in small coves, around stumps, rocks and docks. Best depths will be from the surface to 12 feet.
Be sure to practice catch and release.
Striped bass: Fishing has been excellent the past few weeks.
The best areas will be from the mid- to lower sections of the lake and the larger creeks.
The best lures will be swim baits, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 1/2- to 3/4-ounce lead heads.
Fishing at night will be fair.
Try to find areas with the largest concentration of baitfish.
Some stripers will feed on the surface this month.
Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will also be a good method this month.
Crappie: Fishing for crappie will be good this month as the water temperature cools.
The best depths will be 2 to 15 feet.
The best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake.
The best lures will be small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch, shad-shaped plastic tubes fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads.
Tips of the month: Start looking for fish in shallow water later this month. T
The baitfish will relate to the shallow areas as the water temperature cools.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.