ODAC Academician

FOREST—Ferrum College senior guard Kajuan Madden-McAfee has received accolades for his skill on the court and his acumen in the classroom by the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Madden-McAfee, a second-year performer for the Panthers who hails from Harrisonburg, is this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball and also Ferrum’s lone all-conference honoree.

This past season, Madden-McAfee served as team captain and maintained a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) with a major in applied mathematics and a minor in educational studies.

“We are so proud of Kajuan. He has exemplified what we want in our program since he has been here,’’ Panthers head men’s basketball coach Tyler Sanborn said in a release from the college.

“He is so consistent in the way he works, both on an off the court. This award is a great honor for him and speaks volumes as to who he is,’’ Sanborn said.

Madden-McAfee’s cumulative GPA is 3.89. He has been a Ferrum President’s List honoree for all but one semester of his enrollment and an honoree on the ODAC All-Academic team.