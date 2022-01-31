ODAC baseball tournament makes its Tar Heel debut this spring

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) baseball tournament makes its debut this season at Truist Point in High Point.

The league's top eight teams qualify for postseason play with competition over two weekends: May 6-8 and May 13-15.

Eleven ODAC teams begin their 2022 baseball seasons this month.

Ten of those teams are in Virginia and one (Guilford College) is in North Carolina.

Ferrum College opens its season Tuesday, Feb. 15 at North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Then, the Panthers finish February with seven consecutive games at W.B. Adams Field: three versus Alfred State (Feb. 19 (doubleheader) and 20) and four versus Penn State-Harrisburg (Feb. 26 (doubleheader) and Feb. 27 (doubleheader).

N.C. Wesleyan is ranked No. 19 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA preseason top 25 forecast following last season's 33-10 finish.

The first part of the ODAC tournament has seed Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 hosting best of three series on their campuses starting May 6.

The four winners advance to High Point for the double-elimination finals starting May 13.

"It’s a great venue in a baseball area and it’s close to home for us. It will be a great place to hold our tournament,'' Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle said in an email Monday.

The winner earns the ODAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.

The University of Lynchburg is the ODAC's reigning champion.

The Hornets won the league crown by besting Shenandoah University in the 2021 tournament finals.

Shenandoah is ranked No. 22 in the preseason top 25 following last season's 31-11 showing.

Sophomore second baseman Colby Martin is a first-team preseason All-America choice.

The stadium is the home venue for the High Point Rockers, who begin their third season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) this summer.

"A significant part of our mission with the Rockers is to bring high-quality events to downtown High Point,'' Rockers President Pete Fisch said in a prepared statement.

"Our slate of college baseball games in 2022 is outstanding and hosting the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Championship will be one of two conference championships held at Truist Point this year..."

"I was so pleased to see the interest expressed in the ODAC from High Point's leadership,'' ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in a prepared statement.

"I have worked with Pete Fisch on several conference championships in the past (and) knowing he was directing the ship made me secure that our student-athletes would be competing in a first-class affair.

"The stadium provided a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a first-class facility managed by a staff that I know supports Division III and its mission,'' Bankston said.

Traveling to North Carolina for postseason conference tournament play will not be new for Ferrum.

During its years in the USA South Athletic Conference, Ferrum played post season games in Burlington, N.C., Wilson, N.C. and Kinston, N.C.

"The ODAC hit the jackpot when we secured Truist Point for our baseball championships,'' Randolph-Macon College head baseball coach Ray Hedrick said in a prepared statement.

"For the four teams that participate in the championship event, it is important that they do so in a premier environment as a reward for reaching that level.''

"High Point Baseball Inc. has provided a destination for high-level baseball, both professionally and collegiately.

"The ODAC student-athletes and fans alike will be treated to an amazing experience - and our champion will be prepared to compete on a national championship level,'' Hedrick said.