ODAC cites record number of Ferrum student-athletes

FOREST—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has announced its All-Academic team for the 2020-21 school year and a record 190 Ferrum College student-athletes are honored.

This marks the second time in as many years that Ferrum has surpassed its previous record for selections (last year’s total was 150).

The Panthers are ranked fifth in total selections.

A total of 2,556 league student-athletes have been honored this year with All-Academic honors.

To be eligible, student-athletes must compete in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class, and have achieved a minimum 3.25 grade point average (GPA) for the academic year.

Included in this list are three student-athletes who went on to earn Academic All-America honors this season: Josh Greenway (baseball), Kajuan Madden-McAfee (men’s basketball) and Alex Mattson (women’s soccer).