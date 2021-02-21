ODAC expands tournament fields

FOREST - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) leadership has voted to expand the fields for the league’s men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments which are slated to begin in March.

The alteration to the formats for the tournaments is driven by a desire to provide additional competitive opportunities for the league’s programs, league officials said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fields for the men’s and women’s tournaments had been reduced to four teams - the top four seeds - competing in two semifinal games and a championship contest.

Traditionally, the top 10 teams in men’s and women’s basketball qualify for post-season play, and there are four rounds in each tournament: first-round, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Now, this year’s tournaments will feature all active teams at the end of the regular season.

ODAC campaigns are scheduled to conclude Sunday, Feb. 28.

The men’s and women’s fields will be finalized on Monday, March 1 and announced that afternoon.