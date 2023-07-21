FOREST—A total of 170 Ferrum College student-athletes representing 22 Panthers teams have earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) academic accolades for the 2022-2023 school year.

This marks the fifth straight year that Ferrum has had more than 100 student-athletes honored with a program-best 190 cited in 2020-2021.

A combined 2,514 league honorees is the ODAC fourth-best total and marks the fourth straight year that the 2,500 mark was surpassed.

The conference record is 2,681 in 2019-2020.

In 2020-2021, the total was 2,560 and in 2021-2022, the total was 2,519.

A conference-best six schools placed more than 200 individuals on the list with 11 members featuring 100 or more.

Washington and Lee University became the first school to recognize more than 500 student-athletes, achieving a school-record 529.

The Panthers football team ranked first for Ferrum with 28 honorees, followed by baseball with 27, softball with 19 and women’s soccer with 18.

ODAC ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM 2022-2023: Averett University, 104; Bridgewater College, 244; Eastern Mennonite University, 113; Ferrum College 170; Greensboro (N.C.) College, 12; Guilford (N.C.) College, 176; Hampden-Sydney College (97); Hollins University (64); University of Lynchburg (306); Randolph College, 81; Randolph-Macon College, 211; Roanoke College, 228; Shenandoah University, 296; Southern Virginia University, 6; Sweet Briar College 64; Virginia Wesleyan University, 161; Washington and Lee University, 529.

NOTES: Greensboro (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University are not all sports members of the ODAC. Hampden-Sydney College (male), Hollins University (female) and Sweet Briar College (female) are single-gender institutions

Naff is HOF’s

keynote speakerSALEM—Abe Naff, a 1999 Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who won more than 600 games while guiding Ferrum College’s baseball team, is the guest speaker for the Hall of Fame’s banquet Sunday at the Salem Civic Center.

Naff served as the Panthers’ skipper for 23 years from 1985-2007. During that time, he coached 22 players who went on to play professional baseball while achieving a record of 643-236-3, a winning percentage of .731.

Also, Naff served as Ferrum’s Director of Athletics for 15 years.

A Rocky Mount native and a standout catcher at Franklin County High School and Lynchburg College, Naff was selected to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) team twice while helping lead the Hornets to a national ranking.

Naff has been inducted into five halls of fame and he has the ninth best winning percentage of coaches in NCAA Division III and ranks in the top 50 in all divisions.

The HOF Class of 2023 in comprised of Roy Clark (Ferrum College), Nick Jones, Randy Lawrence (Ferrum College), Reggie Poff and Matt Trent.

Gary Oyler is the 2023 recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award.

Eagles open season

with scrimmage

at Pulaski CountyDUBLIN—Franklin County opens its 2023 varsity football season with a visit to Pulaski County for a scrimmage game Friday, Aug. 11. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

A home Benefit Game against Cave Spring is Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Eagles’ first three regular-season games are on the road: versus Bassett on Friday, Aug. 25, versus Salem on Friday, Sept. 1 and versus Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) on Friday, Sept. 8.

Franklin County’ home opener is Friday, Sept. 15 against Magna Vista.

Following an open date, the Eagles entertain Brookville on Friday, Sept. 29 and open Blue Ridge District play against Northsideon Friday, Oct. 6.

Blue Ridge District play continues when Franklin County faces Staunton River (Friday, Oct. 13) and William Fleming (Friday, Oct. 27) on the road and hosts William Byrd (Friday, Oct. 20) and Lord Botetourt (Friday, Nov. 3).

All regular-season games kick off at 7 p.m.

Brookville is the Eagles’ Hall of Fame opponent, Northside is the Eagles’ Homecoming foe and Lord Botetourt is the Senior Night rival.

Football statistician

is neededFranklin County seeks volunteer statistician for varsity football for the 2023 season.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the high school athletic department, 483-5332.

Ferrum opens

2023 season in OhioFERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team opens its 2023 campaign with a visit to New Concord, Ohio for the first of three consecutive non-conference match-ups: a contest against Muskingum on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Muskingum routed Ferrum 31-3 last season in a first-time encounter between the two teams.

The Panthers, who finished 1-9 a year ago and who enter the upcoming season with a three-game losing streak, are at W.B. Adams Stadium for three of the next four weeks against North Carolina Wesleyan, LaGrange (Ga.) and on Sept. 30, the Panthers challenge Shenandoah in their Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

Start times are 6 p.m. noon and 2 p.m.

Ferrum’s open weekend is Saturday, Sept. 23.

The rest of the season is comprised of ODAC games: at Hampden-Sydney (Sat-urday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.), at Washington and Lee (Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.), home versus Guilford (Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. for Homecoming), at Bridgewater (Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.), home versus Randolph-Macon (Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. forSenior Day) and at Averett (Saturday, Nov. 11) to close regular-season play.

Ferrum claimed its lone victory at Guilford’s expense last season in Greensboro, N.C.

Wrestling clinic

is set for July 29A wrestling clinic is scheduled for Franklin County’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium Saturday, July 29. The day-long session is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, 483-5332.

Cheer Clinic begins July 24The 2023 FCHS Eagle Youth CheerlClinic is Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

The clinic is for ages 4 to 14.

Instruction is provided on cheer, dance, stunts, jumps and more, and each child receives a spirit item for attending.

Parents must sign a permission form for their children prior to the start of the clinic or they can do so in advance by visiting the high school athletic department.

Those with questions are asked to contact head cheer coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Competition Cheer Squad tryouts are scheduledTryouts for the 2023-2024 Franklin County High School Competition Cheer

Squad are Thursday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Any male or female who wishes to try out for the squad must be enrolled at Franklin County for the upcoming school year and have a Virginia High School League physical form—dated after May 1—on file with the high school athletic department.

Candidates will be asked to perform various cheer stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they will be required to run the mile.

Candidates will be asked to perform any tumbling that they can do safely.

Also candidates who make the squad will be members of the school’s sideline cheer teams for football and basketball.

Those with questions are asked to contact head cheer coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .