COLLEGE SPORTS

ODAC honors 2,505 student-athletes

FOREST—Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC0 student-athletes had a banner season in their sports arenas during the 2021-22 campaign, but that was not the only way they thrived.

The conference’s membership starred with the books at nearly league-record levels, resulting in 2,505 student-athletes earning recognition on the 2021-22 ODAC All-Academic team.

This is the third straight season the ODAC All-Academic team topped 2,500 honorees.

This year’s accomplishment came with two fewer schools in the mix than in 2020-21 — Emory & Henry (full-time) and Southern Virginia (associate for football) — making the final tally noteworthy.

The ODAC had 2,560 student-athletes honored last season and a record 2,681 in 2019-20.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class.

Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for recognition.

A conference-record five schools surpassed 200 honorees with 11 members featuring 100 or more representatives.

Washington and Lee University ranked first 451 student-athletes earning recognition, nine more than last season.

Shenandoah University (291), University of Lynchburg (278), Bridgewater College (211) and Randolph-Macon College (204) joined W&L in breaking the 200-honoree threshold.

The totals for Shenandoah, Lynchburg, and Bridgewater mark new school-records.

Multi-year streaks of 100-plus honorees continued for several institutions including Roanoke College (198), Virginia Wesleyan University (170), Ferrum College (143), Guilford College (116), Eastern Mennonite University (114), and Hampden-Sydney College (110).

Randolph College (90) and Hollins University (67) both topped their 2021-22 totals with Hollins’ tally serving as a new school benchmark.

Sweet Briar College (57) matched its representation from a season ago.

2021-22 ODAC

All-Academic Team*School-record total **Competes in two conference sports: men’s and women’s swimming

Bridgewater College (211*) Eastern Mennonite University (114) Ferrum College (143) Greensboro College (5**) Guilford College (116) Hampden-Sydney College (110) Hollins University (67*) University of Lynchburg (278*) Randolph College (90) Randolph-Macon College (204) Roanoke College (198) Shenandoah University (291*) Sweet Briar College (57) Virginia Wesleyan University (170) Washington and Lee University (451)

