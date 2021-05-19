ODAC honors Greenway, Torres, Turner

FOREST – Ferrum College outfielder Josh Greenway has been voted Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Scholar-Athlete for baseball and a first-team all-league choice for the 2021 season.

Greenway, who hails from Roanoke, made the college’s President’s List with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) every semester of his enrollment with a major in pre-professional health sciences and minors in coaching and psychology.

Also, Greenway was selected to the All-ODAC Academic team multiple times in his career and was an Academic All-State choice in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Greenway was a second-team All-ODAC performer in 2019.

This season, Greenway batted .345. He belted nine doubles, three triples and two home runs and drove in 29 RBIs.

Greenway, a senior, scored 29 runs, and had a .521 slugging percentage and a .441 on-base percentage.

Sophomore second baseman Ozzie Torres, who hails from Williamsburg, is a third-team all-conference performer.

Torres batted .326 with two home runs, a triple, 11 doubles and 18 RBIs. He scored 32 runs, stole eight bases.