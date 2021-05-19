ODAC honors Greenway, Torres, Turner

FOREST – Ferrum College outfielder Josh Greenway has been voted Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Scholar-Athlete for baseball and a first-team all-league choice for the 2021 season.
Greenway, who hails from Roanoke, made the college’s President’s List with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) every semester of his enrollment with a major in pre-professional health sciences and minors in coaching and psychology.
Also, Greenway was selected to the All-ODAC Academic team multiple times in his career and was an Academic All-State choice in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Greenway was a second-team All-ODAC performer in 2019.
This season, Greenway batted .345. He belted nine doubles, three triples and two home runs and drove in 29 RBIs.
Greenway, a senior, scored 29 runs, and had a .521 slugging percentage and a .441 on-base percentage.
Sophomore second baseman Ozzie Torres, who hails from Williamsburg, is a third-team all-conference performer.
Torres batted .326 with two home runs, a triple, 11 doubles and 18 RBIs. He scored 32 runs, stole eight bases.
Torres’s on-base percentage was .397 and his slugging percentage was .470.
Chosen to the second team was former Franklin County standout right hander Will Turner, a Roanoke College sophomore who made the squad as a relief pitcher.
Turner led the ODAC in wins with a 7-0 record and was ranked nationally in NCAA Division III in the category.
Other individual award winners were sophomore second baseman Colby Martin of Shenandoah University (Player of the Year), junior starting pitcher Brandon Pond of University of Lynchburg (Pitcher of the Year), freshman third baseman Gavin Collins of Lynchburg (Rookie of the Year) and Lucas Jones of Lynchburg (Coach of the Year).
Besides Ferrum, Roanoke, Shenandoah and Lynchburg, players from Randolph-Macon College, Eastern Mennonite University, Virginia Wesleyan University, Washington and Lee University, Hampden-Sydney College, Bridgewater College and Emory & Henry College are honored.