ODAC honors Jones for his performance against Captains

FOREST - Ferrum College senior quarterback Titus Jones has been selected Offensive Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) following the Panthers' 26-19 non-conference football triumph over Christopher Newport University.

Jones, who hails from Reidsville, N.C., completed 10 of 16 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Also, Jones gained 72 yards rushing on 11 carries and a TD.

Ferrum's victory is its second in a 15-game series that CNU leads 13-2 and its first in eight games played on the Captains' home field.

The Panthers' only other win in the series came in 2003 in the third match-up between the two teams and the first played at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers had lost 11 straight games in the series prior to Saturday's triumph.

Jones' rushing TD in the third quarter broke a 10-10 halftime stalemate and proved to be the game-winning score.

The Panthers and the Captains were USA South Athletic Conference rivals from 2001-2014.

Following his junior season in the spring of 2021, Jones was selected to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-State football team as a second-team choice.