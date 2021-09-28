ODAC honors Panthers' Williams

FOREST - Ferrum College junior defensive back Kevin Williams has been chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Panthers’ 30-28 non-conference football victory over Apprentice Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

With the Panthers leading 23-21 and the Shipbuilders, who trailed 20-0 at intermission, driving, Williams stepped in front of an Apprentice receiver, intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for the game-winning score, out-pacing all would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.

Also, Williams, a junior who hails from Suffolk, made six tackles, two of those were in the fourth quarter, including one behind the line of scrimmage, and broke up two passes.

The Panthers raised their record to 3-0 with the triumph, 2-0 this season at Adams Stadium.

Ferrum’s win over Apprentice is its 24th in a series that dates to 1956, the Panthers’ second year of intercollegiate football.

Ferrum opens ODAC play this Saturday against reigning conference champion and preseason title favorite Randolph-Macon College.

Kickoff at Adams Stadium is 1 p.m.

Each of the league’s two games was decided by one point.