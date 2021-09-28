ODAC honors Panthers' Williams

FOREST - Ferrum College junior defensive back Kevin Williams has been chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Panthers’ 30-28 non-conference football victory over Apprentice Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
With the Panthers leading 23-21 and the Shipbuilders, who trailed 20-0 at intermission, driving, Williams stepped in front of an Apprentice receiver, intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for the game-winning score, out-pacing all would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.
Also, Williams, a junior who hails from Suffolk, made six tackles, two of those were in the fourth quarter, including one behind the line of scrimmage, and broke up two passes.
The Panthers raised their record to 3-0 with the triumph, 2-0 this season at Adams Stadium.
Ferrum’s win over Apprentice is its 24th in a series that dates to 1956, the Panthers’ second year of intercollegiate football.
Ferrum opens ODAC play this Saturday against reigning conference champion and preseason title favorite Randolph-Macon College.
Kickoff at Adams Stadium is 1 p.m.
Each of the league’s two games was decided by one point.
Randolph-Macon dropped a 25-24 decision to league foe Washington and Lee University at home Saturday in the ODAC opener for both clubs, and Hampden-Sydney College erased a 20-7 deficit in its 28-27 triumph over Guilford (N.C.) College.
Randolph-Macon entered the contest ranked No. 16. nationally.
The Generals senior quarterback Jack Pollard was chosen ODAC Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed for
Washington and Lee’s wining drive covered 99 yards in 7:38 and the Generals made a 2-point conversion to claim the victory.
The Generals’ win is their first over a nationally-ranked opponent since 2015 when they bested Guilford, which was ranked No. 23 at the time.
There was one other non-conference contest as Emory & Henry College defeated Bridgewater College, 38-17. Shenandoah University was on its scheduled bye.