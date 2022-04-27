ODAC men's golf tournament begins Friday

The annual Heritage Classic 5K returns after a two-year absence Saturday, May 14.

The 3.1-mile race and accompanying 1-mile fun run serve as a fundraiser for Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount.

The event was not staged in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Kevin Bowman won the men's overall championship in 20:27.85, while John Fracker (21:33.04) and Lucas King (22:03.44) came in second and third.

Caroline Horne, a Franklin County senior and Eagles distance runner, placed first in the women's overall division in 22:49.67.

Julianne Bowman (23:12.53), who also competes for the Eagles, finished second and Teresa Jamison (24:44.33) was third.

Chug for the Jug is Saturday

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 30.

The race will be contested rain or shine.

The fundraising event starts and end in the parking lot behind Franklin County High School between the Roy M. Law Building and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

All proceeds benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Registration is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.

Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers, the male and female masters (ages 40 and older) winners and in each male and female age group.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Caitlyn Roach of Franklin County are the race's reining men's and women's champions. Parkins' winning time was 18:14.12. Roach, who was 12 when she won last year's 5K, is the youngest overall race winner in the history of the event. Her winning time was 22:28.79. Information is available on the Chug for the Jug Facebook page or at runroanoke.com .

SML Triathlon is Saturday

HUDDLESTON - The Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon celebrates its 24th anniversary with the running of the 2022 event Saturday.

The triathlon takes the starter's gun at 9 a.m. from the beach at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

As of Wednesday, registrations have been received from more than 315 competitors from 17 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada, according to Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS), which organizes the triathlon.

On-line registrations are accepted through Saturday morning just before the start of the race, VAS officials said.

This year's competitors range in age from 14 to 80, VAS officials said.

Two competitors are expected to achieve personal milestones as Dave Daggett tries to complete in 200th triathlon and Mike Morris attempts to finish his 300th.

Individuals compete in all three disciplines of the triathlon: a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bicycle ride and a 5-kilometer run.

The swim distance could be shortened based on water temperature prior to race, VAS officials said.

Also, teams of three - one swimmer, one biker and one runner - can compete.

In the Aquabike division, participants compete in the swimming and bicycle disciplines.

The top three male and female overall winners will receive awards as well as the top three winners in each age group and gender and top three team winners in each category.

Winners in the Clydesdale, Athena and Military divisions receive accolades and finisher medals are presented as participants complete their treks.

The race is part of the Virginia and Maryland Triathlon Series and the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series.

Last year, Tyler Woodward of Naperville, Ill. captured the men's overall championship in 1:03:10.8 and Maggie Feikes of Elmhurst, Ill. claimed the women's overall title in 1:16.09.0.

Spring Swing tournament is Saturday

HARDY – Smith Mountain Lake Lions Charitable Corporation has scheduled its Spring Swing golf tournament for Sunday, April 30 at Copper Cove Golf Club.