ODAC POLLS

2021 OLD DOMINION ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

FIELD HOCKEY PRESEASON POLL

TEAM                                       POINTS

Lynchburg (7)                           63

Washington and Lee (2)             54

Shenandoah                              53

Roanoke                                    44

Randolph-Macon                         35

Bridgewater                                27

Eastern Mennonite                       24

Virginia Wesleyan                         13

Ferrum                                        11

(First-place votes)

NOTES: Lynchburg seeks its fourth straight conference championship and its 22nd in program history. The Hornets play six teams that are ranked in the latest NCAA Division III regional polls. Reigning conference Player of the Year Jackie Lerro returns. She ranks sixth on the school’s career points list with 192. Also returning are All-ODAC performers Emily Dudley, Kessa Romero and Brittany Claybaugh.

Ferrum's top returning player is defender Haleigh Horne who earned third-team All-ODAC honors in the spring.

Also returning are Dominique Harper, Riley Hines, Rylee Smith and Teagan Baker.

Carrie Austin is in her eighth year as head coach.

The top four teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament, scheduled for Nov. 4  (semifinals) and Nov. 6 (finals) at the sites of the higher seeds. The tournament winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

WOMEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

TEAM                                       POINTS

Bridgewater (7)                        138

Washington and Lee (4)             133

Virginia Wesleyan                      119

Lynchburg (2)                           116

Roanoke                                    97

Randolph-Macon                         96

Shenandoah                               76

Ferrum                                       65

Eastern Mennonite                       53

Guilford                                      43

Randolph                                    43

Sweet Briar                                 18

Hollins                                        17

(Firstr-place votes)                    

Erin Saleeby is in her third year as the Panthers' head coach. Ferrum's top returning player is goalkeeper Abbey Hayes, who earned third-team All-ODAC laurels.

Other returnees are Brady Hentz, Taylor Seal and Allison Setlak.

