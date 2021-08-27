ODAC POLLS

2021 OLD DOMINION ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FIELD HOCKEY PRESEASON POLL
TEAM POINTS
Lynchburg (7) 63
Washington and Lee (2) 54
Shenandoah 53
Roanoke 44
Randolph-Macon 35
Bridgewater 27
Eastern Mennonite 24
Virginia Wesleyan 13
Ferrum 11
(First-place votes)
NOTES: Lynchburg seeks its fourth straight conference championship and its 22nd in program history. The Hornets play six teams that are ranked in the latest NCAA Division III regional polls. Reigning conference Player of the Year Jackie Lerro returns. She ranks sixth on the school’s career points list with 192. Also returning are All-ODAC performers Emily Dudley, Kessa Romero and Brittany Claybaugh.
Ferrum's top returning player is defender Haleigh Horne who earned third-team All-ODAC honors in the spring.
Also returning are Dominique Harper, Riley Hines, Rylee Smith and Teagan Baker.
Carrie Austin is in her eighth year as head coach.
The top four teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament, scheduled for Nov. 4 (semifinals) and Nov. 6 (finals) at the sites of the higher seeds. The tournament winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
2021 OLD DOMINION ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
TEAM POINTS
Bridgewater (7) 138
Washington and Lee (4) 133
Virginia Wesleyan 119
Lynchburg (2) 116
Roanoke 97
Randolph-Macon 96
Shenandoah 76
Ferrum 65
Eastern Mennonite 53
Guilford 43
Randolph 43
Sweet Briar 18
Hollins 17
(Firstr-place votes)
Erin Saleeby is in her third year as the Panthers' head coach. Ferrum's top returning player is goalkeeper Abbey Hayes, who earned third-team All-ODAC laurels.
Other returnees are Brady Hentz, Taylor Seal and Allison Setlak.