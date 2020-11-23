ODAC reveals league schedules in six sports

FOREST—As it prepares for a return to competition in January, the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, of which Ferrum College is a member, has released its league schedules in several sports.
The Panthers’ ODAC slates are listed below:
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Randolph-Macon (Saturday, Jan. 23), @Roanoke (Thursday, Jan. 28), @Washington and Lee (Saturday, Jan. 30), Hampden-Sydney (Tuesday, Feb. 2), Bridgewater (Friday, Feb. 5), Eastern Mennonite (Sunday, Feb. 7), @Lynchburg (Thursday, Feb. 11), @Shenandoah (Saturday, Feb. 13), @Randolph (Tuesday, Feb. 16), Emory & Henry (Friday, Feb. 19), Virginia Wesleyan (Sunday, Feb. 21), @Guilford (Thursday, Feb. 25).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: @Randolph-Macon (Saturday, Jan. 23), Eastern Mennonite (Tuesday, Jan. 26), @Randolph (Friday, Jan. 29), Lynchburg (Thursday, Feb. 4), @Shenandoah (Saturday, Feb. 6), Roanoke (Tuesday, Feb. 9), Guilford (Friday, Feb. 12), @Washington and Lee (Sunday, Feb. 14), @Hollins (Thursday, Feb. 18), Bridgewater (Saturday, Feb. 20), Emory & Henry (Thursday, Feb. 25), @Virginia Wesleyan (Saturday, Feb. 27).
Twelve-game single round robin formats are being employed in men’s and women’s basketball regular-season conference play.
The top four teams qualify for the ODAC’s postseason tournaments which will be contested at campus sites instead of the Salem Civic Center. The champions receive the league’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth.
The finals of the Division III women’s tournament are scheduled to be played at Roanoke College’s Creeger Center the week of March 19.
FIELD HOCKEY: @Virginia Wesleyan (Friday, March 5), @Shenandoah (Friday, March 12), Sweet Briar (Tuesday, March 16), Bridgewater (Friday, March 19), @Washington and Lee (Tuesday, March 23), Lynchburg (Friday, March 26), @Roanoke (Tuesday, March 30), Eastern Mennonite (Friday, April 2), Randolph-Macon (Friday, April 9).
Each team plays a nine-match regular-season league schedule. Sweet Briar is rejoining the conference for the 2021 spring campaign.
The top four teams advance to the ODAC tournament. The semifinals are Wednesday, April 14; the finals are Saturday, April 17.
These matches will be played at the site of the higher seed. The winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER: @Randolph-Macon (Sunday, Feb. 21), Shenandoah (Sunday, Feb. 28), Eastern Mennonite (Sunday, March 7), @Roanoke (Sunday, March 14), Hampden-Sydney (Thursday, March 18), @Bridgewater (Sunday, March 21); @Virginia Wesleyan (Sunday, March 28), Guilford (Sunday, April 4).
The top four teams advance to the ODAC tournament. The semifinals are Thursday. April 8; the finals are Sunday, April 11.
These matches will be played at the site of the higher seed. The winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Roanoke (Sunday, Feb. 21), @Washington and Lee (Sunday, Feb. 28), @Randolph-Macon (Sunday, March 7), Hollins (Thursday, March 11), Sweet Briar (Sunday, March 21), Emory & Henry (Thursday, March 25), @Virginia Wesleyan (Sunday, March 28), Eastern Mennonite (Sunday, April 4).
The top four teams advance to the ODAC tournament. The semifinals are Thursday. April 8; the finals are Sunday, April 11.
These matches will be played at the site of the higher seed. The winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Men’s and women’s soccer teams are playing eight-match, unbalanced regular-season conference scheduled.
VOLLEYBALL: @Washington and Lee with Bridgewater (Saturday, March 13), Eastern Mennonite (Thursday, March 18), @ Guilford (Thursday, March 25), Lynchburg with Virginia Wesleyan (Saturday, March 27), Hollins (Sunday, April 4), Randolph (Thursday, April 8), @Emory & Henry (Thursday, April 15), @Randolph-Macon with Roanoke (Saturday, April 17), @Shenandoah (Sunday, April 25).
A 12-match, single round-robin conference schedule is being used for regular-season play.
The top four teams advance to the ODAC tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at the site of the No. 1 seed.
The winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Former Franklin County prep standout Alexandra Christoff, an outside hitter, is one of two freshmen on this year’s squad.
Ferrum’s non-conference games/matches in these sports will be announced at a later date, Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Gary Holden said last week.
The ODAC is not conducting championship meets in men’s and women’s indoor track and field. Ferrum makes its debut in those sports during the second semester.
The decision not to stage championship meets in these sports was made “on the recommendation of its coaching committee,’’ league officials said.
“Schools will still be permitted to compete as opportunities present themselves. Any competition will feature as part of an overall track and field season that includes indoor and outdoor competitions,’’ league officials said.
The conference does plan to stage championship meets in men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, league officials said.
“Indoor sports present further challenges for competition than outdoor sports when considering our current landscape,’’ ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said.
“It is our intent to provide our student-athletes with a strong athletic experience while keeping their safety and those associated with their sports as top priority.
“ODAC leadership will continue to monitor health and safety recommendations as we look for the best situations in welcoming our student-athletes back to their athletic arenas,’’ Bankston said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!