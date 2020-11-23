ODAC reveals league schedules in six sports

The top four teams advance to the ODAC tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at the site of the No. 1 seed.

The winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Former Franklin County prep standout Alexandra Christoff, an outside hitter, is one of two freshmen on this year’s squad.

Ferrum’s non-conference games/matches in these sports will be announced at a later date, Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Gary Holden said last week.

The ODAC is not conducting championship meets in men’s and women’s indoor track and field. Ferrum makes its debut in those sports during the second semester.

The decision not to stage championship meets in these sports was made “on the recommendation of its coaching committee,’’ league officials said.

“Schools will still be permitted to compete as opportunities present themselves. Any competition will feature as part of an overall track and field season that includes indoor and outdoor competitions,’’ league officials said.

The conference does plan to stage championship meets in men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, league officials said.