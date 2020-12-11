ODAC schedules Friday play for abbreivated season

But the Panthers could face one of those teams on Friday, April 2 as eight of the league’s nine teams will be in action against opponents based on seeding.

A championship game is planned between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds with the winner claiming the ODAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs. This marks the first time in league history that the league will decide its champion on the field in a single-game contest.

Also scheduled are match-ups between the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds and the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

The sites for these games are to be determined.

All but two of the games scheduled will be played on Fridays at kickoff times to be determined. The only Saturday games are Hampden-Sydney’s home ones against Southern Virginia on Feb. 27 and Randolph-Macon on March 27.

“We needed to be very intentional on how we spread out all of our ODAC competition,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in an email Wednesday when asked to explain why games were slated for Fridays instead of Saturdays.

“With every single fall, winter and spring sport competing at once, we needed to be able to manage all of these events on our campuses.’’