ODAC schedules Friday play for abbreviated season

FERRUM—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has announced plans to stage an abbreviated 2020 football season during the spring semesters at member institutions that compete in the sport.
Ferrum College is one of the nine schools in the ODAC that plays football and a five-game slate conducted over six weeks was confirmed Wednesday.
Each team plays two home games and two road games over a five-week period. Also, each team has a bye week.
The ODAC previously announced league schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, which will take place alongside football, and men’s and women’s basketball, which will be played before the fall sports seasons that were postponed from their traditional positions on the athletics calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No non-conference football games are slated.
The Panthers’ 2020 football opener is Friday, Feb. 26 against Emory & Henry College at W.B. Adams Stadium. It marks Cleive Adams’ first game as the Panthers’ head coach.
Following a second-week bye, Ferrum returns to action Friday, March 12 at Adams Stadium against reigning league champion Bridgewater College.
On Friday, March 19, the Panthers travel to Buena Vista to take on Southern Virginia University, which is in its final year as a football-only member of the ODAC; in the fall of 2021, the Knights move to the USA South Athletic Conference as an all-sports member.
On Friday, March 26, Ferrum travels to Greensboro (N.C.) to take on Guilford College.
The Panthers were 2-2 in 2019 against the four teams they have scheduled—they defeated Southern Virginia and Guilford at home and lost to Emory & Henry and Bridgewater on the road in what turned out to be Rob Grande’s last year as head coach.
With Emory & Henry’s planned move to the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference (SAC) forthcoming, the Feb. 26 encounter at Ferrum could be the last one in a rivalry that dates to 1985, the Panthers’ inaugural year of Division III competition, and includes 32 non-conference and two conference regular-season games and one post-season playoff contest.
Eight head coaches—five for Ferrum (Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and Adams) and three for Emory & Henry (Lou Wacker, Don Montgomery and Curt Newsome) will have coached in the series once the Feb. 26 game kicks off.
Emory & Henry leads the series 24-11 and has won each of the last two games in the set.
The game took on an additional moniker—the Crooked Road Classic—in 2016 and a traveling trophy is presented to the winner.
Each team has captured that trophy twice.
Ferrum is not scheduled to play conference foes Randolph-Macon College, Washington and Lee University, Hampden-Sydney College and Shenandoah University. Ferrum was 1-3 against those teams in 2019.
But the Panthers could face one of those teams on Friday, April 2 as eight of the league’s nine teams will be in action against opponents based on seeding.
A championship game is planned between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. This marks the first time in league history that the league will decide its champion on the field in a single-game contest.
The champion will not receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III playoffs because a national championship tournament is not being staged this spring.
Also scheduled are match-ups between the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds and the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.
The sites for these games are to be determined.
All but two of the games scheduled will be played on Fridays at kickoff times to be determined. The only Saturday games are Hampden-Sydney’s home ones against Southern Virginia on Feb. 27 and Randolph-Macon on March 27.
“We needed to be very intentional on how we spread out all of our ODAC competition,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in an email Wednesday when asked to explain why games were slated for Fridays instead of Saturdays.
“With every single fall, winter and spring sport competing at once, we needed to be able to manage all of these events on our campuses.’’
Playing on Fridays puts the league in direct competition with high school football in the state, which also plans a late February return.
Sutyak said the Panthers plan to play their home games against Emory & Henry (Feb. 26) and Bridgewater (March 12) at night.
Franklin County has home games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs on those dates against Northside (Feb. 26) and Staunton River (March 12).
Also, if Ferrum plays at home on April 2, it will again compete with an FCHS home game—the Eagles are matched against William Fleming on that date.
“Our plan will be (to play) Friday night for both (home) games in an effort to minimize missed class time for both teams,’’ Sutyak said.
FERRUM 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 26 Emory & Henry College* TBA
March 12 Bridgewater College* TBA
March 19 @Southern Virginia* TBA
March 26 @Guilford* TBA
April 2 Opponent, site, time TBD*
*Old Dominion Athletic Conference games
Home games are played at W.B. Adams Stadium
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!