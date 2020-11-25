ODAC service project marches on despite pandemic

FOREST—Members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) were united during the fall semester, amidst COVID-19 pandemic, to help local organizations by conducting food drives on the campuses of each institution.

The conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) organized the conference-wide food drive as its first of two community service initiatives in 2020-21.

“Bridgewater’s SAAC has been extremely active this fall, in order to keep athletes engaged in the wider community we are a part of, as well as to keep the fire of competitiveness burning until we are on the field, court (or) track again,” said Erin Fitzpatrick, a senior who competes for Bridgewater College’s women’s track and field team.

“We held a competition amongst our teams, with men’s basketball blowing it out the water. We also wanted to be competitive within the ODAC!”

Former Franklin County prep standout Richard Law is a freshman for the Eagles.

“Being able to give to others during these difficult times is certainly a privilege, which I believe a lot of our athletes recognized, inspiring them to go above and beyond,’’ Fitzpatrick said.