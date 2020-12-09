ODAC swimming championships are moving to Lynchburg

FOREST—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is changing the locale and the venue for its 2021 men’s and women’s swimming championships.
The championships are moving from Greensboro, N.C. to Lynchburg and will be hosted by the University of Lynchburg on March 5 -7 at Liberty University.
The Flames’ facility, the Liberty Natatorium, opened in 2017.
It marks the first time since 2011 that the ODAC will not stage its championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Conference officials said Lynchburg’s central location to the schools that compete in men’s and women’s swimming was a factor in the move.
The move “reduces travel cost and the necessity for overnight accommodations,’’ conference officials said.
University of Lynchburg athletic officials said “a determination on spectator policies would be made in January.’’
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change of course by the league with regards to hosting post-season championships in its winter sports.
Besides swimming, the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are changing too—they will have a semifinal-final format as only four teams will advance to postseason play, and rather than play at the Salem Civic Center, all games will take place at campus sites.
Washington and Lee University seeks to sweep the men’s and women’s championships for a seventh straight year.
Twelve schools compete in women’s swimming: Washington and Lee, Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Ferrum College, Randolph-Macon College, Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Virginia Wesleyan University, Hollins University, Randolph College, Guilford (N.C.) College and Sweet Briar College.
Eleven schools compete in men’s swimming: Washington and Lee, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Ferrum, Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater, Hampden-Sydney College, Randolph, Emory & Henry, Virginia Wesleyan and Greensboro College, which is a single-sports member of the ODAC.
Ferrum placed 11th in both the men’s and women’s championships, Feb. 6-9 of this year.
The Panthers have 13 swimmers—three men and 10 women—on their squads according to rosters published on their official athletics website.
Margaret Bisnett has been at the helm of Ferrum’s squads since August of 2015. She is a former prep swimmer at Franklin County and collegiate competitor at Virginia Tech.
Women’s swimming was added to the intercollegiate roster in 2011-12; men’s swimming was added in 2012-13.
Ferrum opens its season Jan. 23 at Emory & Henry and has home meets scheduled for Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
Ferrum stages its home meets in William P. Swartz Gymnasium; the pool is on the ground floor of the building.
Jacob Blaukovitch, a senior who hails from Roanoke, and a Dom Philpot, a junior, are veteran returnees for Ferrum’s men’s team.
Returning swimmers for the Panthers women’s squad are Elina Baltins, a senior, Caroline Saalweachter, a junior, Katie Shoaf, a senior, Hannah Smith, a senior, and Hunter Tharpe, a junior.
