ODAC swimming championships are moving to Lynchburg

FOREST—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is changing the locale and the venue for its 2021 men’s and women’s swimming championships.

The championships are moving from Greensboro, N.C. to Lynchburg and will be hosted by the University of Lynchburg on March 5 -7 at Liberty University.

The Flames’ facility, the Liberty Natatorium, opened in 2017.

It marks the first time since 2011 that the ODAC will not stage its championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Conference officials said Lynchburg’s central location to the schools that compete in men’s and women’s swimming was a factor in the move.

The move “reduces travel cost and the necessity for overnight accommodations,’’ conference officials said.

University of Lynchburg athletic officials said “a determination on spectator policies would be made in January.’’

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change of course by the league with regards to hosting post-season championships in its winter sports.