ODAC swimming championships are this weekend

LYNCHBURG—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s and women’s swimming championships begin two days of competition today. No action is scheduled for Saturday. The event concludes Sunday. The University of Lynchburg is hosting the championships at Liberty University, which opened its swimming facility in 2017.
This year marks the first time since 2011 that the ODAC will not stage its championships at the Greensboro (N.C.) Aquatic Center. Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s teams are led by head coach Margaret Bisnett, who began her tenure in August 2015. Bisnett’s first year was Ferrum’s first year of ODAC competition, thus this weekend marks its sixth postseason meet appearance. Ferrum was a member of the ODAC in men’s and women’s swimming prior to joining the conference for all sports on July 1, 2018. Washington and Lee University seeks to sweep the men’s and women’s championships for a seventh straight year. Twelve schools compete in women’s swimming: Washington and Lee, Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Ferrum College, Randolph-Macon College, Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Virginia Wesleyan University, Hollins University, Randolph College, Guilford (N.C.) College and Sweet Briar College.
Eleven schools compete in men’s swimming: Washington and Lee, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Ferrum, Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater, Hampden-Sydney College, Randolph, Emory & Henry, Virginia Wesleyan and Greensboro College, which is a single-sports member of the ODAC.
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams have not competed since dual meets at Bridgewater on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Meets scheduled against Hollins and Southern Virginia, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 in Roanoke, were canceled.
Ferrum tennis seasons start SaturdayFERRUM -Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams open their 2021 seasons Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival University of Lynchburg.
The matches begin at 1 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Rod Baker coaches both Ferrum squads.
Ferrum’s women’s team begin a stretch of five consecutive road matches Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. against league foe Guilford College.
Former Franklin County player Jordan Thompson is a senior for Panthers’ women’s squad.
Ferrum’s women’s team was 0-4 during an abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Ferrum’s men’s team features a pair of former Bassett prep performers: juniors Jacob Glass and David Bishop.
The Panthers men’s team was 1-2 during a shortened 2020 season.
The previously scheduled openers for Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams against Randolph-Macon College, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 in Ashland, were canceled.
Ferrum competes in WCWC championships SaturdayTIFFIN, OHIO—Kendra Pendergrass, Destiny Benjamin, Morganne Flinkstrom and Leya Deickman are representing Ferrum in Saturday’s Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships.
Tiffin University is hosting the one-day event.
All four wrestlers earned their bids by placing in the top four of their weight classes at last month’s Southeast Region in Franklin Springs, Ga.: Pendergrass at 109 pounds, Benjamin at 143 pounds, Flinkstrom at 170 pounds and Deickman at 191 pounds.
At last year’s event Ferrum assistant coach Alisha Elizalde became the program’s first All-American by placing sixth in her weight class.
Marlins blank Panthers in field hockey opener VIRGINIA BEACH—Ryan Westpfahl netted both of the match’s goals, one in each half, as Virginia Wesleyan University shut out Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match Tuesday, the season opener for both clubs. Each goal was produced by an assist. The Marlins (1-0, 1-0 in the ODAC) broke a scoreless deadlock when Westpfahl netted her first goal at the 5:44 mark of the opening half. Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC), which suffered its 12th straight loss dating to last season, was able to stymie a number of Virginia Wesleyan scoring chances thereafter to keep the count at 1-0. Westpfahl’s final tally came at 29:37 of the closing stanza. Virginia Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 22-5, and held advantages in shots on goal (17-3) and penalty corners (5-0) at match’s end. Shanon Proa with three and Tatianna Roberts with two accounted for the Panthers’ shots. “(Tuesday) was a solid first showing for this group. We connected well in a lot of different ways,” Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said. “I’m looking forward to building on the positive moments over the next week and a half as we prepare for Shenandoah (the Panthers’ next opponent).” Marlins goalkeeper Maura Bridges (1-0) played all 60 minutes and registered three saves. The Panthers employed two goalkeepers. Mia Holmes (0-1) played 38 minutes and recorded nine saves, while Tegan Baker logged 22 minutes and collected three saves. Holmes permitted both goals. Virginia Wesleyan committed 27 fouls to Ferrum’s 21. The Panthers’ match against Shenandoah University is Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. in Winchester.
Panthers begin VU’s coaching term with a 1-0 win FERRUM—Andres Solares scored the match’s lone goal Sunday when his header found the back of the net in the 73rd minute as Ferrum College edged Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah University, 1-0, in the men’s soccer season opener for both clubs at W.B. Adams Stadium. Solares’ header was courtesy of a direct kick by Martin Zuluaga. The victory is the first intercollegiate triumph for first-year Panthers coach Felix Vu.
“I’m super proud of the guys for really showing against a tough Shenandoah side,” Vu said. “We have lots of things to work on, but I firmly believe that we can get where we need to be.
“Both teams have a lot to be proud of. Any time we can get a victory in our first game of the season is a positive.”
With the win, Ferrum (1-0-0, 1-0-0 in the ODAC) ends a three-match losing streak dating to last season’s 10-win campaign. Also, the triumph is Ferrum’s first in a season-opening match since 2018 when the Panthers bested Southern Virginia University, 4-2.
The Panthers played the final 16 minutes of the match a man down after defender Daniel Aguirre received a red card and was ejected after committing a tactical advantage foul on a direct scoring opportunity. Ferrum outshot Shenandoah (0-1-0, 0-1-0 in the ODAC) 13-10 and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. The Panthers attempted four shots in the opening half to one for the Hornets.
Four players accounted for eight of Shenandoah’s 10 shots, each with two.
Zuluaga took three shots for Ferrum. Shenandoah saw two scoring chances nullified by offsides violations.
Corner kicks were even at 3.Ferrum committed 19 fouls to 11 for Shenandoah.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-0) registered three saves in 90 minutes of action.
Shenandoah netminder Sam Fischer (0-1) collected six saves in 90 minutes of play.
Ferrum returns to action Sunday against ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite University. Match time at Penn-Roediger Field is 1 p.m.
Generals top Panthers in women’s soccer, 5-1LEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University netted the match’s first two goals and tallied its last three Sunday for a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College. Four players accounted for the Generals’ scoring. Freshman Sarah Crawford (Franklin County) scored the Panthers’ lone goal, the first of her college career, at 43:44 of the first half. Alex Mattson assisted on the goal. Crawford’s goal cut a 2-0 Ferrum deficit in half just before intermission.
The Generals (2-0-0, 2-0-0 in the ODAC) own a 4-0 series lead over the Panthers (0-1-1, 0-1-1 in the ODAC) since the two teams became league rivals in 2018.
Cameron Grainger broke a scoreless stalemate at 16:34 and Lindsay White scored at 26:29 to produce Washington and Lee’s 2-0 edge.
Erin Hoeh tallied consecutive goals for the Generals 23 seconds apart—at 58:44 and 59:07—to make the count 4-1. Ava Boussy closed the scoring at 70:01.Washington and Lee finished the match with advantages in shots (32-3), shots on goal (17-1) and corner kicks (7-0).
The Generals committed six fouls to four for the Panthers, and had two scoring opportunities voided by offsides calls.
Ferrum goalkeeper Abbey Hayes totaled 11 saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Thursday, March 11 against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College. Match time is 5 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ferrum winning streak reaches 7
with 10-4 victoryDANVILLE- Ferrum College finished the first half with four consecutive goals and the second half with three in a row for a 10-4 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over Averett University Sunday at Campbell Stadium.
With the victory, the Panthers’ current winning streak is enhanced to seven matches.
Kaitlyn Harley paced the Panthers (3-0) with four goals. The contest was Ferrum’s third of the week, and the Panthers won the matches by 6, 15 and 6 goals.
“Playing three games in one week is challenging,” Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said. “(The Averett match) was a very physical game and I’m very proud of our effort.”
The Cougars (2-2) led 1-0 before Erin Reynolds and Harley netted consecutive goals to give Ferrum the lead. Averett squared the count at 2 before Ferrum responded with its four-goal surge to produce a 6-2 at intermission.
The Cougars scored the first goal of the second half and trailed 7-4 when the Panthers answered with their three-goal surge to close out the match.
Harley scored twice for the Panthers after halftime, while Reynolds, who finished with two goals and an assist, and Cooper, who totaled three goals, each tallied one.
Ferrum outshot Averett, 29-13, and held advantaged in ground balls (32-27), draw controls (9-7) and clears (14 of 22 to 11 of 27). Averett committed 34 turnovers to 27 for Ferrum and was 0 of 1 in free position shots. The Cougars were assessed 23 fouls to the Panthers’ 13 and were issued five yellow (warning) cards—two in the first half and three in the second.
Elizabeth Peasley led Averett with two goals.
Of the match’s 14 goals, six were aided by an assist.
Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) collected two assists for the Panthers.
Averett goalkeeper Kaylee Joblon (0-1) collected 11 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum netminder Faith Chubbuck (2-0) registered four saves in 60 minutes of play.
The Panthers’ next match is today against non-conference foe Pfeiffer (N.C.) University. Match time is 3 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium. Ferrum begins a five-match homestand with today’s contest.