ODAC swimming championships are this weekend

Marlins blank Panthers in field hockey opener VIRGINIA BEACH—Ryan Westpfahl netted both of the match’s goals, one in each half, as Virginia Wesleyan University shut out Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match Tuesday, the season opener for both clubs. Each goal was produced by an assist. The Marlins (1-0, 1-0 in the ODAC) broke a scoreless deadlock when Westpfahl netted her first goal at the 5:44 mark of the opening half. Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC), which suffered its 12th straight loss dating to last season, was able to stymie a number of Virginia Wesleyan scoring chances thereafter to keep the count at 1-0. Westpfahl’s final tally came at 29:37 of the closing stanza. Virginia Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 22-5, and held advantages in shots on goal (17-3) and penalty corners (5-0) at match’s end. Shanon Proa with three and Tatianna Roberts with two accounted for the Panthers’ shots. “(Tuesday) was a solid first showing for this group. We connected well in a lot of different ways,” Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said. “I’m looking forward to building on the positive moments over the next week and a half as we prepare for Shenandoah (the Panthers’ next opponent).” Marlins goalkeeper Maura Bridges (1-0) played all 60 minutes and registered three saves. The Panthers employed two goalkeepers. Mia Holmes (0-1) played 38 minutes and recorded nine saves, while Tegan Baker logged 22 minutes and collected three saves. Holmes permitted both goals. Virginia Wesleyan committed 27 fouls to Ferrum’s 21. The Panthers’ match against Shenandoah University is Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. in Winchester.