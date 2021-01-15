ODAC's Bankston is honored by D3CA

FOREST—Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioner Brad Bankston was honored by the Division III Commissioners Association (D3CA) on Monday as he was named the recipient of the organization’s Meritorious Service Award.
The D3CA Meritorious Service Award is bestowed annually to an individual, who, over time, has made significant and substantial contributions to Division III athletics consistent with the purposes of the D3CA.
“This year’s recipient of the Meritorious Service Award could not better represent the tenets of the honor,” said incoming President of the Division III Commissioners Association, Patrick B. Summers from the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC).
“From his tenure on [Division III] Management Council, Championships Committee and several sports committees, Brad’s tireless work and dedication has made Division III better. We are thankful for Brad’s commitment to Division III.”
Bankston, 50, marks his 28th year of service to the ODAC in 2020-21.
It is his 24th as the conference’s commissioner, having taken over for Dan Wooldridge following his retirement in March 1997. The two have been the only commissioners in league history dating to its inaugural year in 1976-77.
Bankston’s contributions to Division III and the ODAC have been numerous. He just completed a four-year term on the Division III Management Council, which reports directly to the Division III Presidents Council. He has served on four NCAA Division III committees and served as chair for three of those groups — Championships Committee (2000-04; chair 2001-03), Football Championship Committee (2009-13; chair 2012-13), Men’s Golf Championship Committee (2004-08; chair 2006-08), and Budget Committee (2002-03).
During his tenure, Bankston has seen the steady growth of the conference to its current membership of 15 full-time members and two associate members — one each in football and men’s and women’s swimming.
Also the league’s sport sponsorship has also increased with the allotment currently standing at 24 offerings — 11 men, 12 women, and one co-ed.
Bankston’s continued partnership with the Rotary Club of Salemto conduct the ODAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, has been a key feature for both the conference and club.
The four-day event showcasing 14 games in the Salem Civic Center has evolved into a unique experience for Division III basketball, but its reach extends beyond the hardwood.
Since 1981, the Club has redistributed more than $700,000 in charitable proceeds from the ODAC’s basketball tournaments, generating as much as $30,000 per year in contributions in the community, region and the world.
“I don’t really know where to start,” said Bankston following a Zoom call where the D3CA leadership announced his honor. “It means so much to be recognized by my peers in this way. This group is so special to the Division, our members and my professional development.
“The influence of D3CA has made a huge impression on me during my time as a commissioner. It is a group that supports its members despite the competitive environment of athletics. I am humbled by this recognition knowing there are so many worthy members deserving the same recognition.”
The connection with Salem has deep ties in ODAC history given that it was the home of the conference office through the 2009-10 campaign.
Bankston has been pivotal in Salem becoming “Virginia’s Championship City” and destination for thousands of Division III student-athletes. He is one of three individuals to serve as host and member of the local planning committee for all 73 Division III championships hosted within the city limits.
It is a tradition that began with the Stagg Bowl in 1993 and has grown to include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and women’s volleyball. The upcoming Division III championship cycle will see the duo team up to host 15 additional championships.
In a fitting tribute, City of Salem Mayor Renee F. Turk proclaimed July 24, 2020, as Richard Bradley Bankston Day in recognition of Bankston’s 50th birthday and his contributions to the city over the previous 25 years.
“Brad and I go back to that first championship in 1993, beginning a working relationship and valued friendship that has been rewarding on so many levels,” said Carey Harveycutter, the director of tourism for the City of Salem and the tournament manager for all 90 NCAA Division II and III championships hosted in the city.
“His extremely personable nature has helped forge so many connections in and around ODAC circles. He is a professional in the truest of definitions and deserves all the recognition that comes his way for the hard work and dedication he has shown to Division III and the ODAC.”