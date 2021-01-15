ODAC's Bankston is honored by D3CA

The connection with Salem has deep ties in ODAC history given that it was the home of the conference office through the 2009-10 campaign.

Bankston has been pivotal in Salem becoming “Virginia’s Championship City” and destination for thousands of Division III student-athletes. He is one of three individuals to serve as host and member of the local planning committee for all 73 Division III championships hosted within the city limits.

It is a tradition that began with the Stagg Bowl in 1993 and has grown to include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and women’s volleyball. The upcoming Division III championship cycle will see the duo team up to host 15 additional championships.

In a fitting tribute, City of Salem Mayor Renee F. Turk proclaimed July 24, 2020, as Richard Bradley Bankston Day in recognition of Bankston’s 50th birthday and his contributions to the city over the previous 25 years.

“Brad and I go back to that first championship in 1993, beginning a working relationship and valued friendship that has been rewarding on so many levels,” said Carey Harveycutter, the director of tourism for the City of Salem and the tournament manager for all 90 NCAA Division II and III championships hosted in the city.