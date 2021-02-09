Ospreys advance to state 'Final Four' with 34-point triumph

MONETA - For the third time in four years, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy's (SMLCA) boys varsity basketball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state tournament.

Monday, the Ospreys (9-3) punched their ticket to the "Final Four'' with a 34-point, 62-28 triumph over Temple Christian on their home floor in the state quarterfinals.

The Ospreys will play their semifinal game Friday (Feb. 12) at 8 p.m. in Stuarts Draft. Ridgeview Christian is the host school for the semifinals and Saturday's third-place and state championship games.

SMLCA, seeded third in an 11-team tournament, has finished third in each of its previous two state tournament appearances

SMLCA, which stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory, led by 13 points, 14-1, after the first quarter and was never challenged.

The Ospreys took the second stanza, the most evenly contested frame of the contest, 12-10, to push the spread to 15 points, 26-11, at intermission.

SMLCA won the third period 15-7 to make the count 41-18.

The Ospreys secured the victory with a 21-10 run in the final frame.

In its triumph, SMLCA broke the 60-point mark for the third time this season.