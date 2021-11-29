 Skip to main content
Ospreys drop season opener in overtime
Ospreys drop season opener in overtime

Jefferson Christian Academy outscored Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 11-8 in overtime and edged the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champions, 42-39, in the Ospreys' season opener Tuesday, Nov. 16.

SMLCA (0-1) forced overtime by taking the fourth quarter 12-8 to produce a stalemate at 31.

The Ospreys led by eight points, 13-5, after the opening quarter, but were blanked, 12-0, in the second stanza.

With the count 17-13 at intermission, each team netted six points in the third frame.

The Ospreys trailed 23-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Davis, a junior, made 9 of 16 shots from the field to lead SMLCA with 23 points, while sophomore Don Sandige produced a double-double: 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Davis passed out a team-best four assists and freshman Andrew Portio collected four steals.

SMLCA committed 14 turnovers and 13 team fouls.

The Ospreys were 15 of 32 (47%) from inside the 3-point arc, 1 of 20 (5%) from long distance and 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

SMLCA competes in the Southeast District of the VACA and its rivals are Westover Christian Academy of Danville, Temple Christian, Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian Academy of Hurt.

SMLCA defeated Westover Christian on the Bulldogs' home floor to win the 2020-21 state championship.

Westover Christian is the two-time VACA state runner-up.

Christian Heritage Academy has moved to the Southwest District and its league rivals are Roanoke Valley Christian, Southwest Virginia Home School Association, Faith Christian School-Roanoke, Dayspring Christian Academy and King's Christian.

