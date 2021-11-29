Ospreys drop season opener in overtime

Jefferson Christian Academy outscored Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 11-8 in overtime and edged the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champions, 42-39, in the Ospreys' season opener Tuesday, Nov. 16.

SMLCA (0-1) forced overtime by taking the fourth quarter 12-8 to produce a stalemate at 31.

The Ospreys led by eight points, 13-5, after the opening quarter, but were blanked, 12-0, in the second stanza.

With the count 17-13 at intermission, each team netted six points in the third frame.

The Ospreys trailed 23-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Davis, a junior, made 9 of 16 shots from the field to lead SMLCA with 23 points, while sophomore Don Sandige produced a double-double: 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Davis passed out a team-best four assists and freshman Andrew Portio collected four steals.

SMLCA committed 14 turnovers and 13 team fouls.

The Ospreys were 15 of 32 (47%) from inside the 3-point arc, 1 of 20 (5%) from long distance and 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.