Ospreys drop third straight game, 59-53

FOREST - Timberlake Christian took full advantage of a 24-5 second-stanza surge Tuesday to defeat Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 59-53, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball contest.
The Ospreys (8-3) suffered their third straight loss.
With the win, the Tornadoes avenge an earlier-season, 48-43, road loss to SMLCA.
Both teams are a year removed from appearances in the VACA state tournament.
In fact, the Ospreys started a nine-game winning streak, one that ended with a loss last week to reigning state champion Regents of Charlottesville, by besting Timberlake in the consolation game of the state tournament.
Timberlake trailed by four points, 17-13, after the first quarter, but its second-stanza surge erased the deficit and produced a 15-point, 37-22, advantage at intermission.
SMLCA was able to cut into the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, but the Ospreys never recovered from the Tornadoes' second-period points haymaker.
The Ospreys claimed the third period, 12-7, to make the count 44-34.
SMLCA captured the final frame 19-15 to finish six points in arrears.
Sam Smith, Mason Neighbors and Cole Webster combined for 49 of the Ospreys' points.
Smith netted 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting, while Neighbors, who was 5 of 9 from the field, tallied 15 and Webster, who was 5 of 10 from the floor, scored 14.
For the game, the Ospreys converted 56% of their shots (20 of 36); they were 2 of 6 (33%) from the 3-point arc and 11 of 16 (69%) from the free-throw line.
Smith, with eight, and Webster, with seven, combined to claim 15 of SMLCA's 20 rebounds.
The Ospreys passed out 11 assists, collected three steals, committed eight turnovers and blocked two shots - both by Smith, a senior.
SMLCA travels to Charlottesville Friday for a rematch against Regents, which is responsible for the end of its winning streak following a 36-point, 69-33 home-court setback.
Also, the Ospreys dropped a 32-27 decision to reigning VACA state runner-up Westover Christian Academy of Danville on the road after besting the Bulldogs at home, 51-47, earlier this season.