Ospreys drop third straight game, 59-53

FOREST - Timberlake Christian took full advantage of a 24-5 second-stanza surge Tuesday to defeat Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 59-53, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball contest.

The Ospreys (8-3) suffered their third straight loss.

With the win, the Tornadoes avenge an earlier-season, 48-43, road loss to SMLCA.

Both teams are a year removed from appearances in the VACA state tournament.

In fact, the Ospreys started a nine-game winning streak, one that ended with a loss last week to reigning state champion Regents of Charlottesville, by besting Timberlake in the consolation game of the state tournament.

Timberlake trailed by four points, 17-13, after the first quarter, but its second-stanza surge erased the deficit and produced a 15-point, 37-22, advantage at intermission.

SMLCA was able to cut into the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, but the Ospreys never recovered from the Tornadoes' second-period points haymaker.

The Ospreys claimed the third period, 12-7, to make the count 44-34.

SMLCA captured the final frame 19-15 to finish six points in arrears.