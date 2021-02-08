Ospreys host state quarterfinal game today

MONETA - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy begins play today in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball tournament.

The Ospreys (8-3), the No. 3 seed, entertains No. 6 seed Temple Christian (7-6) at 5 p.m.

SMLCA is playing in the state tournament for the third time in four years - the Ospreys finished third in each of their previous two appearances.

The winner of today's quarterfinal advance to the semifinals, set for Friday at Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.

If the Ospreys win today, they will play the winner of today's quarterfinal matching No. 2 seed Timberlake Christian and No. 7 Southwest Virginia Home School.

In Saturday's first-round games, Ridgeview Christian edged Roanoke Valley Christian, 56-55; Temple Christian routed Faith Christian Academy of Hurt, 89-4; and Southwest Virginia Home School bested Blue Ridge Christian,84-42.

In today's other quarterfinal, No. 5 Westover Christian Academy of Danville faces No. 4 Grace Christian.

On Tuesday, Ridgeview Christian (4-4), the No. 8 seed, takes on top seed and reigning state champion Regents of Charlottesville.