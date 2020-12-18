Ospreys keep perfect mark intact wth 30-point win

MONETA—Cole Webster netted a team-best 22 points on a 9 of 9 shooting display Tuesday as Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys varsity basketball team kept its undefeated record intact with a 30-point, 52-22 non-conference triumph over King’s Christian Academy of Roanoke.
Also, Webster, a first-year junior, was a perfect 4 of 4 from the 3-point arc, and he claimed eight rebounds and distributed three assists.
The Ospreys (3-0) limited King’s Christian to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters.
King’s Christian tallied 12 points in the final frame, two more than its combined output of 10 points in the first, second and third quarters.
SMLCA led by 10 points, 14-4, after the first quarter before capturing the second stanza, 20-2, to push the spread to 28 points, 34-6, at intermission.
The Ospreys won the third period 12-4 to make the count 46-10, a 36-point difference.
King’s Christian took the fourth quarter 12-6.
SMLCA converted 23 of 44 field-goal attempts (52.3 percent), but was 1 of 5 (20 percent) from the free-throw line.
Nine of SMLCA’s field goals were produced by an assist.
The Ospreys overcame 12 turnovers in the victory.
Mason Neighbors finished in double figures for SMLCA with 10 points.
Also scoring were Ben Roberson and Caleb Colomba each with six points and Sam Smith and Nathan Weaver each with four.
Colomba grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. while Smith also distributed three assists.
SMLCA comes within a point of doubling foe’s score
ROANOKE—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy came within a point of doubling Roanoke Valley Christian School’s points total Monday in a 51-26 boys varsity basketball rout of the Eagles.
Cole Webster netted a game-best 24 points on 50-percent shooting (9 of 18) from the field.
Six other players scored for the winners, none of whom finished in double figures.
For the game, the Ospreys made 39 percent (19 of 49) of their shots from the floor, 19 percent (3 of 16) from the 3-point arc and 57 percent (8 of 14) from the free-throw line.
SMLCA limited the Eagles to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
The Ospreys led 13-9 after the first quarter before establishing control of the contest in the second frame—they won the stanza 13-4 to double the count at intermission, 26-13.
SMLCA took the third period, 10-8, to push the spread to 15 points, 36-21, then completed the triumph with a 15-5 surge in the final quarter.
Also scoring for the Ospreys were Ben Roberson and Mason Neighbors each with nine points, Sam Smith, Trent Harper and Caleb Colomba each with two and Micheal Caldwell with one.
Neighbors and Smith each corralled nine rebounds and Webster claimed eight. The Ospreys finished the game with 41 rebounds, 18 on the offensive glass and 23 on the defensive end of the floor.
Neighbors passed out three of his team’s six assists.
The Ospreys committed 21 turnovers.
SMLCA trio tallies 60 points in victory
MONETA—Cole Webster. Mason Neighbors and Sam Smith combined for 60 points last week as Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys basketball team edged Southwest Virginia Academy, 67-65, in its 2020-21 season opener, the first game played in the Ospreys’ new home gymnasium.
The Webster-Neighbors-Smith trio was a combined 25 of 43 (51.3 percent) from the field. As a team, the Ospreys were 28 of 53 (53 percent).
Webster finished with a team-best 29 points; he was 12 of 17 (71 percent) from the field. He completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Neighbors scored 17 points on a 6 of 14 shooting display, and Smith tallied 14 points; he was 7 of 12 (58 percent) from the floor.
Neighbors completed a double-double with a team-best 15 rebounds. He distributed a team-best four assists.
SMLCA led 17-13 after the first quarter, but the Conquerors rallied in the second stanza and won the period 20-15 to move in front by one point, 33-32, at intermission.
The Ospreys regained the lead, 51-50, heading into the final frame after capturing the third period 19-17.
SMLCA claimed the fourth quarter 16-15 to secure the victory.
The Ospreys swished 4 of 10 (40 percent) of their attempts from the 3-point arc, 24 of 43 (56 percent) from inside the arc and 7 of 13 (54 percent) from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Ospreys corralled 43 rebounds, 33 of which were off the defensive glass.
Also scoring for SMLCA were Trent Harper with three points and Ben Roberson and Caleb Colomba each with two.
The Ospreys committed 24 turnovers and 15 fouls.
