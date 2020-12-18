Ospreys keep perfect mark intact wth 30-point win

Mason Neighbors finished in double figures for SMLCA with 10 points.

Also scoring were Ben Roberson and Caleb Colomba each with six points and Sam Smith and Nathan Weaver each with four.

Colomba grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. while Smith also distributed three assists.

SMLCA comes within a point of doubling foe’s score

ROANOKE—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy came within a point of doubling Roanoke Valley Christian School’s points total Monday in a 51-26 boys varsity basketball rout of the Eagles.

Cole Webster netted a game-best 24 points on 50-percent shooting (9 of 18) from the field.

Six other players scored for the winners, none of whom finished in double figures.

For the game, the Ospreys made 39 percent (19 of 49) of their shots from the floor, 19 percent (3 of 16) from the 3-point arc and 57 percent (8 of 14) from the free-throw line.

SMLCA limited the Eagles to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

The Ospreys led 13-9 after the first quarter before establishing control of the contest in the second frame—they won the stanza 13-4 to double the count at intermission, 26-13.