Ospreys, Knights claim individual, team laurels

MONETA- Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) came away with two team wins and two individual wins Friday in boys and girls cross country meet the Ospreys staged on their home course.
Alexis Teter, a sophomore, claimed top honors in the girls varsity race and Mason Neighbors, a senior, was victorious in the boys varsity race. The boys varsity squad was triumphant with a perfect score (15) and the girls middle school team also turned in a perfect count.
Only three girls competed in the 5K (3.1-mile) varsity race. Teter won in 26:14.60 and teammate Rose Duncomb was third in 43:01.10.
Neighbors crossed the finish line in 21:28.10 to lead a quintet of SMLCA place winners.
Reid Ferguson (22:27.40) was second in a field of 11 runners, followed by teammates Daniel Gault (23:35.80), Ben Robertson (24:17.90) and Brian Giese (25:19.50).
Also, Tristan Sisk (27:50.20) was seventh, Trent Harper (30:13.10) was eighth and Michael Caldwell (32:57.60) was 11th.
Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) freshman Paul Hicks placed sixth in 25:49.80 and the Knights Austin Spence (43:44.30) was 11th.
SMLCA captured finishing positions two through seven in the girls’ middle school 3K.
Selah Bach (17:41.50) led the Ospreys’ group of six with a second-place showing, followed by Chelsea Chattin (17:55.00), Sylvia Duncombe (19:36.60). Raelynn Campbell (23:00.60), Chloe Dolce (25:51.70) and Kaylee Chattin (25:51.90).
Alicia Holmes of King’s Christian Academy won the race in 17:01.60.
CHA scored 30 points in winning the boys middle school race over King’s Christian Academy (43) and SMLCA (47).
Twenty-six runners comprised the field.
Knights runners Chase Arrington (12:16.00), Wyatt Gardner (12:34.30) and Lucas King (12:57.60) finished first, second and third.
SMLCA runners Nehemiah Ramaker (13:14.20) and Stacey Beverely (14:02.90) took fourth and fifth.
Also for CHA, Aydin Gardner (16:01.90) placed 11th, followed by Heath Spencer (16:16.20) in 13th and Yobani Rodriguez (18:08.20) in 16th.
For the Ospreys, Davis Plyler (15:43.60) was ninth, followed by Peyton Ewing (17:53.60) in 14th, Grayson Fleener (18:00.50) in 15th, Landon Day (18:37.20) in 17th, Edward Brandenberger (19:02.70) in 18th, Robert Roberson (20:28.50) in 20th, Wesley Duncombe (20:42.70) in 21st, Preston Belcher (21:04.80) in 23rd, Dustin Sisk (23:23.00) in 25th and Peyton Best (25:34.90) in 26th.
