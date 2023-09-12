CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE - Facing their toughest opponent of the season to date, the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Ospreys proved up to the challenge defeating Randolph-Henry, 35-21, Friday night.

The win over the Virginia High School League (VHSL), Division 2 Statesmen improved the Ospreys record to 4-0.

“That was a tough one but a very rewarding one,”SMLCA head coach Kenis Maciel said. “Our boys knew they were going to get a challenge and they definitely got that.

'It was an extremely physical game,” Maciel said. “That type of game was a battle. A lot of our players are going to feel some bumps and bruises. That’s the reason you play football, to test yourself like that.”

The Ospreys took the opening kickoff and drove the field, scoring on a four-yard run by junior Chase Miller. A two-point conversion try failed.

The Statesmen quickly responded, turning a long kickoff return into a 10-yard rushing touchdown and with the point-after touchdown (PAT) led 7-6.

Randolph-Henry added a second score on a three-yard scamper to lead 13-6 early in the second quarter.

But SMLCA would respond.

Kayden Saunders broke free for a 53-yard scoring run. That coupled with Miller scoring the two-point conversion gave the Ospreys a 14-13 lead.

Then, before the end of the first half, SMLCA sophomore quarterback Jacob Parziale connected with freshman Roman Aronson on a 28-yard scoring strike.

Miller’s second, two-point conversion put the Ospreys up 22-13 going into halftime.

“It was the first time we’ve trailed all year,” Maciel said. “You could feel the momentum building on their side. It was a chance for the boys to look inside themselves and dig deep. And they did.

''Being challenged like that is great because it reveals your character.”

The game would stay close early in the third as the Statesman scored on a 74-yard reverse to cut the lead to 22-21.

But the Ospreys took control the rest of the quarter, scoring on an eight-yard run by Saunders (the conversion failed) and a 60-yard jaunt by Miller to put SMLCA ahead 35-21. Ethan Hahn kicked the PAT.

“They battled for four quarters,” Maciel said of his team. “They never believed we weren’t going to win. You could see it in their eyes.”

Randolph-Henry had a total of just 186 yards of offense, including just 3 of 9 passing for 37 yards.

Senior Gabe Shaffer had 11 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery for the Ospreys.

Miller also had 11 tackles, Nehemiah Ramaker added nine with a sack and Joshua Bisnett had eight. Bodie Aronson and Devlin Cox each had one sack.

On offense, the Ospreys rushed for 235 yards on 33 carries.

Saunders ran for 145 yards on 23 carries and Miller rushed nine times for 93 yards.

Parziale was 5 of 8 passing for 85 yards.

Saunders caught two passes, while Bruce Phillips, Micah Vandelinde and Roman Aronson each totaled one reception.

In all, SMLCA piled up 320 yards of offense.

“It was a hard-fought battle on the line,” Maciel sai. " (Randolph-Henry)was a very good team. I’ll not be surprised if they win a lot of games this year. It took everything we had to beat them.”

Friday, the Ospreys travel east to take on Norfolk Christian.

“They’ve had a lot of success in the past,” Maciel said. “I’m excited for our team to play another quality opponent. They’ll definitely give us a challenge this week.

"Come Monday morning we get back to work because we have a tough game coming up.''