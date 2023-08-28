WAYNESBORO —After losing to Fishburne Military Academy the last two years, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) was looking to turn the tables on the Caissons Friday.

The Ospreys made good on that, and in a big way.

SMLCA took the opening kickoff and after three plays held a 7-0 lead.

From there the Ospreys never looked back en route to a 56-8 victory.

“It was a big win for us,” said SMLCA head coach Kenis Maciel said.

In the Ospreys' inaugural season, Fishburne downed SMLCA 38-0; last year the Caissons scored a late touchdown for a 22-20 triumph.

“It was nice to go on their home field and get that victory back,” Maciel said. “The boys were very well prepared.”

The Ospreys led 42-0 at halftime.

Senior Kayden Saunders ran for three touchdowns, including a 40-yard scamper on the opening drive. Junior Chase Miller added a one-yard scoring plunge in the first quarter.

After not attempting a pass in last week’s victory, SMLCA added two passing touchdowns in Friday’s first half—a 60-yard scoring strike from sophomore Jacob Parziale to junior Joshua Bisnett and a 15-yard completion from Parziale to Stacey Beverly.

“They boys executed very well,” Maciel said. “We didn’t have to but we chose to spread the ball around.”

Parziale was 4 of 4 for 120 yards and the two scores.

By controlling the game early, SMLCA was able to give its bench plenty of playing time. Coach Maciel credited the team’s strength and conditioning work for its early success this season, adding that getting game experience for so many players is important to the continued growth of the team.

“That has played a big part,” he said of the strength work by the players. “We have a lot of depth. There’s nothing like going against another team in real-game action. Next year and years in the future they’ll be ready to go.”

That depth has also helped the team prepare by being able to run scrimmages in practice, Maciel said.

Fishburne scored its only touchdown early in the second half.

But Saunders responded with an 87-yard kickoff return for a score; the second scoring return of his career. Freshman Carter Garland scored the Ospreys' final TD on a 2-yard run.

“We were able to run and pass as much as we wanted. It was definitely the best line play we’ve had,” Maciel said.

Defensively, junior Mason Newman intercepted a pass, while Caleb Phillips recorded10 tackles and recovered a fumble and Noah Obaugh totaled five tackles and recovered a fumble.

SMLCA ran 19 plays but gained a total of 315 yards, including 194 on the ground on 15 carries.

Fishburne ran 37 plays for a total of 202 yards of offense.

Miller led the Ospreys with 85 yards rushing on five attempts and Ethan Hahn was 8 of 8 on point-after touchdown (PATs) tries.

Maciel said it was important that the team exhibited good sportsmanship in the game, a point that was stressed at halftime.

“It’s about competing and also showing Christ-like behavior,” he said.

Maciel said the Ospreys have tougher games ahead.

“The boys are playing so well, they’re turning some of the tough games (into easier victories).”

Friday, the Ospreys (2-0) entertain Bland County, which lost 32-6 to Craig County last week. Kick off is 7 p.m.