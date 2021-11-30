Ospreys square record defeat Faith Christian by 33

Reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) claimed its first victory of the 2021-2022 boys basketball season Monday, 62-29 over Faith Christian School of Roanoke.
The Ospreys (1-1) squared their record with the triumph.
SMLCA limited Faith Christian to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters of play.
The Ospreys led 21-9 after the opening frame and pushed the spread to 22 points. 39-17, courtesy of an 18-8 second-stanza scoring surge.
SMLCA captured the third period, 9-2, to make the count 48-19 and secured the victory by taking the fourth quarter 14-10.
Ospreys drop season opener in overtime
Jefferson Christian Academy outscored Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 11-8 in overtime and edged the Ospreys 42-39, in their season opener Tuesday, Nov. 16.
SMLCA (0-1) forced overtime by taking the fourth quarter 12-8 to produce a stalemate at 31.
The Ospreys led by eight points, 13-5, after the opening quarter, but were blanked, 12-0, in the second stanza.
With the count 17-13 at intermission, each team netted six points in the third frame.
The Ospreys trailed 23-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Kendrick Davis, a junior, made 9 of 16 shots from the field to lead SMLCA with 23 points, while sophomore Don Sandige produced a double-double: 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Davis passed out a team-best four assists and freshman Andrew Portio collected four steals.
SMLCA committed 14 turnovers and 13 team fouls.
The Ospreys were 15 of 32 (47%) from inside the 3-point arc, 1 of 20 (5%) from long distance and 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.
SMLCA competes in the Southeast District of the VACA and its rivals are Westover Christian Academy of Danville, Temple Christian, Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian Academy of Hurt.
SMLCA defeated Westover Christian on the Bulldogs' home floor to win the 2020-21 state championship.
Westover Christian is the two-time VACA state runner-up.
Christian Heritage Academy has moved to the Southwest District and its league rivals are Roanoke Valley Christian, Southwest Virginia Home School Association, Faith Christian School-Roanoke, Dayspring Christian Academy and King's Christian.
The boys junior varsity squad is 0-1 following a season-opening, 37-30 setback to Timberlake Christian and the freshman team is 1-0 following a 43-14 win over Timberlake Christian.
Ospreys girls are 1-1
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy's (SMLCA) girls varsity basketball team won its first game of the season and squared its record by besting Faith Christian School of Roanoke, 34-32.
The Ospreys held off a second-half charge by the Warrior nad 42-s to claim the victory.
SMLCA led 12-7 after the first quarter and 18-9 at intermission.
The Warriors won the third period. 10-9, to cut one point off the deficit and claimed the final quarter, 13-7.
SMLCA lost its season opener to Jefferson Christian Academy, 44-29, on Nov. 16.
In that game, the Ospreys trailed 11-8 after the first quarter, 25-16 after the second stanza and 42-22 after three periods of play.
The Ospreys freshman girls squad is 0-1; they list their season opener to Timberlake Christian, 14-12, on Nov. 16.
Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10
SONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department’s “Land of Lights’’ Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter’s gun at 9 p.m.
Award and a post-race party follow the 5K.
Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.
Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.
Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.
To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187
To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188
Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18
The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
For information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Rocky Mount/Johnny CASA15thAnnualRaceEvent.
Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Dec. 18
The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .