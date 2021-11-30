Ospreys square record defeat Faith Christian by 33

Ospreys girls are 1-1

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy's (SMLCA) girls varsity basketball team won its first game of the season and squared its record by besting Faith Christian School of Roanoke, 34-32.

The Ospreys held off a second-half charge by the Warrior nad 42-s to claim the victory.

SMLCA led 12-7 after the first quarter and 18-9 at intermission.

The Warriors won the third period. 10-9, to cut one point off the deficit and claimed the final quarter, 13-7.

SMLCA lost its season opener to Jefferson Christian Academy, 44-29, on Nov. 16.

In that game, the Ospreys trailed 11-8 after the first quarter, 25-16 after the second stanza and 42-22 after three periods of play.

The Ospreys freshman girls squad is 0-1; they list their season opener to Timberlake Christian, 14-12, on Nov. 16.

Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10

SONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.