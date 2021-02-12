Ospreys take on Timberlake in state semifinals

All third-place games are canceled if the semifinals schedule is pushed beyond the today/Saturday schedule of games.

The Ospreys are making their third state semifinal appearance in four years.

In their previous two visits to the state semifinals, the Ospreys were defeated both times, but recovered with wins in the third-place game both times.

SMLCA, which won its first eight games this season before dropping three straight, has played each of the other semifinalists and is 2-3 with splits against Timberlake Christian and Westover Christian and a setback to Regents.

All three of the losses came during the Ospreys’ losing streak—a skid that ended with their 62-28 quarterfinal-round win over Temple Christian at home Monday.

SMLCA defeated Timberlake at home by five points (48-43) and lost to Timberlake on the road in its regular-season finale by six points (59-53).

In Monday’s quarterfinal-round win the trio of Cole Webster (24), Caleb Colomba (15) and Mason Neighbors (14) combined for 53 of the Ospreys’ 62 points.

The threesome was a combined 18 of 37 (48.6%) from the field. As a team, SMLCA made 43% (22 of 51) of its shots and limited Temple Christian to 18% (11 of 61) shooting.