Ospreys take on Timberlake in state semifinals

STUARTS DRAFT—Will the third time by the metaphorical charm for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s boys basketball team?
Today, that question will be answered when the two rivals square of in the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball tournament.
Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft is the host school for the semifinals and finals in the boys and girls state tournaments.
The match-up between Timberlake (11-2), the No. 2 seed, and SMLCA (9-3), the No. 3 seed, is 8 p.m., and its the last of four semifinal game scheduled.
At 6 p.m., reigning state champion and top seed Regents of Charlottesville (10-1) faces Westover Christian of Danville (6-5).
Contingency plans are set should inclement weather interrupt the tournament, according to conference official John Swisher of Temple Christian School.
If today’s play is postponed, they will be played on Saturday with the finals on Monday.
If today’s games are moved to Saturday and postponed again, play resumes Monday and Tuesday.
If the semifinals can not be played until Monday, they’ll still be contested at Ridgeview Christian, but a site or sites for the finals are TBD (to be determined).
All third-place games are canceled if the semifinals schedule is pushed beyond the today/Saturday schedule of games.
The Ospreys are making their third state semifinal appearance in four years.
In their previous two visits to the state semifinals, the Ospreys were defeated both times, but recovered with wins in the third-place game both times.
SMLCA, which won its first eight games this season before dropping three straight, has played each of the other semifinalists and is 2-3 with splits against Timberlake Christian and Westover Christian and a setback to Regents.
All three of the losses came during the Ospreys’ losing streak—a skid that ended with their 62-28 quarterfinal-round win over Temple Christian at home Monday.
SMLCA defeated Timberlake at home by five points (48-43) and lost to Timberlake on the road in its regular-season finale by six points (59-53).
In Monday’s quarterfinal-round win the trio of Cole Webster (24), Caleb Colomba (15) and Mason Neighbors (14) combined for 53 of the Ospreys’ 62 points.
The threesome was a combined 18 of 37 (48.6%) from the field. As a team, SMLCA made 43% (22 of 51) of its shots and limited Temple Christian to 18% (11 of 61) shooting.
Webster was 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc and Colomba was 2 of 3. As a team, Temple was 1 of 21 from long distance.
The Ospreys converted 76% (13 of 17) of their attempts from the free-throw line.
Sam Smith grabbed a game-best 17 rebounds and Neighbors completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. The Ospreys won the rebounding battle by 20, 47-27.
Webster, with five, and Smith, with three, combined to block eight shots.
As a team, the Ospreys distributed 11 assists, collected seven steals and overcame 14 turnovers.