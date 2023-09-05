After getting an unexpected week off, the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Osprey football team will be back in action this week against Randolph-Henry High School.

The Ospreys (2-0)will travel to Charlotte Court House for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Statesmen.

Last Friday SMLCA was scheduled to host Bland County, but the Bears decided to forfeit the game after losing to Craig County the previous week.

“That was pretty disappointing,” Ospreys head coach Kenis Maciel said of Bland County cancelling the game. “They called us Saturday and told us they were a little concerned about playing us.

“We tried to ease any concerns they (Bland County) had, telling them that we would play as many young players as possible. We thought that eased their fears, but Monday afternoon I found out that they called our AD and said they were going to forfeit the game.”

The Ospreys tried to find another team to fill in, but it was too short of notice, M aciel said.

Maciel said his team handled the distractions of the week well. In addition to having the game cancelled, the Ospreys couldn’t practice on the field while the new lights were being installed.

“They shifted to getting ready for Randolph-Henry,” Maciel said of his team. “We worked on fundamentals on Tuesday; on Thursday we just focused on having a good workout.”

The Statesmen, who compete under the Virginia High School League (VHSL) banner, started the year 0-2, including a close loss last week to James River. Nelson County handed them a season-opening loss.

“They change things up quite a bit on offense,” Maciel said. “Their linemen have a lot of size on them. They’re a big team.”

Still, he said the Ospreys match up well with Randolph-Henry

“We know they’re going to be hungry to get that first win,” Maciel said.

“We will need to play hard-nose defense,” he said. “We know they’re going to try and use their size and power.”

This is the first of two consecutive road games for the Ospreys, the second of which is against Norfolk Christian on Friday, Sept. 15.

SMLCA's next home game is Friday, Sept. 22 against St. Anne's-Belfield