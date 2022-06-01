 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OUTFIELD PLAY

  • 0
OUTFIELD PLAY
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County outfielder Isaiah Hughes prepares to make a throw back into the infield during play in the championship game of the 2022 Blue Ridge District baseball tournament against Lord Botetourt at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles dropped a 6-3 decision to the Cavaliers and finished the season with a 15-5 record.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles fall in soccer semifinals

ROANOKE - Northside edged Franklin County, 2-1, in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District boys soccer tournament at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship