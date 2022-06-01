P&HCC christens Boxing Club this fall

MARTINSVILLE—The Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Department of Athletics is partnering with Rockbottom Athletics to form the P&H Athletics Boxing Club, beginning this fall.

Rockbottom Athletics is a local, community-based athletics center specializing in physical fit ness through boxing and mixed martial arts.

Jomo Lucas, its founder, is a former P&H student. The partnership between Lucas and the college allows the center to be the home for the boxing club for practice and training.

“Boxing teaches young men and women more than just footwork and hand-and-eye coordination,’’ Lucas said.

“Boxing also teaches life skills and discipline, aiming to show how individuals can walk away from a fight.

The P&H Boxing Club will be an officially-registered National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA) program that is insured and sanctioned by USA Boxing Inc.

The club is able to compete in all USA Boxing and NCBA events.

Members of the club can expect to learn how to box, train, spar and compete, but must also be a registered student Patrick & Henry Community College.

“Our P&H Boxing Club will give many students opportunities to do something they love while pursuing a college degree,’’ said Brian Henderson, P&H athletic director and associate vice president for student engagement and inclusion.

“These are opportunities that are normally reserved for student-athletes in sports like baseball, basketball and soccer. However, young boxers will now have those same options at P&H.”

Jorge Concepcion III, a local business owner and P&H athletics supporter, has trained under Lucas.

Through his business, Package Up Transportation and Concepcion Sports, Concepcion has underwritten a scholarship for students who may be interested in joining the P&H Boxing Club and are pursuing an associate’s degree.

“Jomo is one of the best boxing trainers around and he pours his heart into his students,’’ Concepcion said.

While Lucas is the head trainer, student-athletes also will gain valuable tutelage from a great source—Oliver McCall, former World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion, who will serve as a trainer.

McCall’s role is not to only teach the key in-ring strategies that helped make him a world champion, but also the life skills needed to deal with fame and fortune that can come with great success in boxing.

“Mr. McCall has been to the top of the mountain (in boxing), but also has, unfortunately, experienced the pitfalls quite often associated with professional athletes,’’ Henderson said.

“However, just as he was as a fighter after a loss, he overcame those obstacles, got back on his feet, and is here to share a wealth of knowledge with students enrolled in the P&H Boxing Club.’’

For information on enrolling at Patrick & Henry Community College and joining its boxing club, contact Henderson by email: bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu .