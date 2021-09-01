 Skip to main content
P&HCC hires Lange to guide wrestling program
COLLEGE SPOPRTS

P&HCC hires Lange to guide wrestling program

P&HCC hires Lange to guide wrestling program

Chad Lange

MARTINSVILLE - Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has named Chad Lange as its new head men’s wrestling coach.

Lange replaces former Franklin County prep coach Justin Smith in the post. Smith recently stepped down from the Patriots helm.

“I am honored, blessed and fortunate to be given this opportunity to coach at P&HCC and to have the support, confidence and trust from the athletic director and fellow coaches,’’  Lange. said.

“I accept this challenge and I absolutely love and respect this sport.’’

Lange brings many years of coaching experience to his new assignment.

“I am excited to welcome Chad Lange as the new head coach of P&H men’s wrestling,’’ said Brian Henderson, P&HCC’s athletic director. “His energy and passion are contagious which I know our student-athletes will benefit tremendously.’’

When Lange moved to Patrick County in 2010, he brought his love of wrestling with him. In 2013, he developed a youth wrestling program. A few years later, he opened a fully-matted wrestling gym called “The Mat Room’’ in Stuart. Through these ventures, Lange introduced many Patrick Countians to wrestling.

When Patrick County Middle School launched its first wrerstling team, Lange became its coach.

Three years later, Lange became the assistant head coach for the high school team.

During his tenure, Patrick County had nine wrestlers qualified for the state championships and six of those earned podium finishes.

